See James Marsden’s 20-year-old model son

It’s hard to believe cause he still has a baby face, but Dead to me Star James marsden is the father of three children. He shares his two first children Jack marsden, 20 and Mary james marsden, 15, who Days of our lives actor Lisa Linde, with whom he was married from 2000 to 2011. He had his youngest child, William Luca Costa-Marsden, 9 years old, with his now ex-girlfriend, model Rose costa. Today, Marsden’s eldest child, Jack, is not just a rising fashion model, he also looks exactly like his actor father. Read on to see the two side by side and to learn more about Jack’s career.

Jack, who is signed by Wilhelmina Models, got his first concert on the podium at the age of 16. In January 2018, he walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at their Menswear Fashion Week show in Milan. The brand also featured a handful of other celebrity kid models, including Pierce brosnanthe son of, Paris Brosnan, and Jude lawthe son of, Rafferty Law.

Jack’s father, who was sitting in the front row during the show, shared photos of her son on the catwalk on Instagram. “I couldn’t be prouder that my oldest son @jackmarsden is putting on his first show for @dolcegabana #proudpapa,” he wrote in the caption.

In an interview from July 2017 with Wonderwall back when Jack was “dipping his feet” into the modeling world, James shared how impressed he was with his son already.

“It would have been crazy for me at 16, but these days that’s when people start,” James said. “But we support him. I didn’t know what I wanted to do at that age. I think he’s just trying to figure it out. You don’t think ‘career’ at 16, but if he wants to know more, great . “

In July 2020, Jack, also known as Jack Holden, released his debut album, To planes. Last week, the musician announced on Instagram that he would post his next single, “Kiss”, June 15.

Although he only recently started to release his work, he has been interested in music from a young age. In his official bio on Wilhelmina Models, he noted that he started playing drums when he was only five years old and has grown as a musician ever since. Jack also credited his musically inclined father, who sang in films including Nice to meet youandHair spray, for helping him nurture his passion.

“My particular musical talent is that I am able to teach myself the basics of an instrument, all by ear,” he explained. “But without my dad, I wouldn’t have known how to get started. Shout to daddy!”

Jack also added that apart from music, he enjoys video games and spending time with his friends just like any other “teen”.

James brought Jack with him to the SAG Prize 2017. In a red carpet interview, IS! New correspondingGuiliana Rancic asked James what kind of advice he had given his son.

“Stay true to your heart, respect each other, all of those good human things that we’re trying to teach each other,” James replied. “Regardless of your activity.”

James also said he even went to his son for advice and that Jack was someone who “had a straight head.”

James has said that being a father is one of the greatest achievements of his life, although his plans sometimes require him to be separated from his children.

“It’s one of the things I’m most proud of,” he said. Told ABC News in 2014. “The job is hard because you have to spend time away from home, but it’s always nice to come back and do nothing, just spend time with them.”

