Fashion
How the sewing machine empowered and fashioned African women
In the fashion world, a “lookbook” is a collection of photos showcasing, for example, the work of a fashion designer or a model.
The African Lookbook has a different agenda: images that present a way of looking at African women who break stereotypes, their relationship to fashion and their ability to make the sewing machine a tool synonymous with hard work, lack of choice and oppression as a means for them to succeed as an economic power.
Indeed, the African-American author Catherine mckinley fold, stretch and tear the fabric of what traditional history has told us about African women in the garment industry with a visual story of the 100-year lifespan of its book covers.
“I looked at photography over time and from a colonial perspective, there was always a deliberate effort to make African women ugly, “McKinley told NPR.” Photos like photos of puberty rites: It’s almost as if the colonialists were taking the most despicable and most despicable girls. degraded and offered them for entertainment.
The book also echoes McKinley’s own sentiment as an African-American woman. She professes an intimate connection to the photos as if each person is someone she knows.
McKinley spoke with NPR about his book, published in January. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did your love for African clothing and women’s fashion come about?
I’m a kid of the late 60s, 70s, and I think a lot of it is kind of nostalgia for that time of pan-Africanism. As a child, I saw these images of African American families and artists like Maya Angelou, Nina Simone, WEB Dubois and Shirley Graham DuBois, Bobby Lee and others who have lived and traveled in Africa. I’ve always wanted [remain in touch with the nostalgia of that era] sort of, which was the start of my love for textiles.
I lived in an all-white town in Massachusetts that was a bit socially cut off. There was a woman there from Sierra Leone. She was a nurse and we became very close friends. She gave me a dress once, and the dress was just important to me. It was the closest I could to her and what she meant to me as a mother figure.
You write about how African women adopted the sewing machine as an expression of economic freedom despite the arrival of the sewing machine by colonial masters. Can you tell us about that?
Sewing machines have a troubling history. They arrived on the African continent very close to when the camera arrived: around the mid-1800s. They were reserved for colonialists to use them primarily to make uniforms and clothing for the Empire and to reconstitute the fabrics that ‘they [colonists] then used in exchange for slaves in the transatlantic slave trade.
Unlike the camera, Africans were able to quickly democratize the sewing machine, and you would find it in almost any household in some way, on the streets, in workshops, and as part of dowry lists. It made me rethink all the possibilities for this thing not only in the sense that you can do something beautiful for yourself and for others, but that it really is an economical tool.
Throughout the book you talk about fabric as money and wealth. But you also highlight that West African women in the 1960s spent between 12 and 19% of their income on fabric. How can fabric be a source of wealth when people devote so much of their income to it?
I think we have to see this consumption as a kind of banking and economic system. Much of this fabric expense would be used as a kind of capital, even if women used it to sew a dress.
The dresses were sewn to still preserve the court: they never actually cut the fabric when making a skirt. Rather, they would fold the extra fabric inside so that the skirt can be reopened and there is a couple of yards to recycle or reuse. It was an important source of financial wealth, as women could use the extra fabric to make more clothes for themselves or sell the fabric to other women.
Women traders could get store credit from other traders, then acquire more clothes and more income and enter the system. It’s kind of an interesting and very complex banking system.
As I browsed through your images, I couldn’t help but think about how fashion was used by women in southern Africa in various liberation struggles.. Who was your favorite and why?
I go back to South African singer Miriam Makeba all the time. Because it is such a beautiful time. Its fashion history has told a whole story of Pan-Africanism and liberation on the continent, a more precise history of the continent than the textbooks. The iconic photo of her in a leopard print dress from 1966 is the ultimate expression of modernity, dignity, glamor and individuality. Every woman should have a dress like this. This is challenge and politics at its best, given the context where Africans have been subjugated and portrayed in a negative light. [Makeba is remembered as a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa as well as a fighter against racism worldwide.]
Where do African women participate in the textile industry today?
I think there are a lot more possibilities for fashion entrepreneurs. I have noticed in Ghana that more and more top sewing schools are emerging, with all kinds of new German and Japanese technology. I mean, the internet just revolutionized the fashion industry.
The textile industry, however, continues to lag behind and second-hand clothing imports from high-income Western countries to Africa are a scourge for the environment, public health and the economy.
We need to discuss how creatives from the African continent can fit into the fashion economy. We need to shift our discussions of fashion and entertainment to a politicized understanding of both pleasure and the systems of commerce and power in which it operates.
For me, African textiles and fashion are a big part of my education and part of my expression of closeness and who I am as a black woman in the world. The interest of investigating the history of textiles in Africa is then to give oneself the spiritual, clothing and social freedom which is imbued with them.
Masego Madzwamuse is an African feminist, social justice activist and chief designer of Bola Nangabe. She is also Senior Fellow of Aspen New Voices, class of 2020.
