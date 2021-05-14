Jets final dress rehearsal – Winnipeg Free Press

The stage is officially set for the Winnipeg Jets. Their Stanley Cup chase kicks off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.

The NHL released the full NHL Playoff Round 1 schedule on Thursday, putting actual dates and times for games that had been determined earlier this week. But before the Jets embark on what they hope will be a game of hockey that will take them through the summer, a final dress rehearsal will be held Friday, as Winnipeg welcomes the Toronto Maple Leafs to town for the conclusion of their 56-game regular season.

For the Leafs, a confrontation with the Jets makes little sense. Toronto has been at the top of the Canadian division since opening night in January and, most recently, has racked up points in nine straight games (7-0-2).

As for the Jets, while a win or loss won’t affect their third place finish, there’s certainly more at stake here. Winnipeg just completed a 5-0 Vancouver Canucks teardown on Tuesday, but the victory offered only a brief respite from what has been a difficult month. The Jets have won only twice in their last 11 games, with all nine losses coming in regulation time.

Indeed, given everything that has gone wrong in recent times for the Jets, what should be an unnecessary game on Friday is rather a staple of the playoffs.

“Probably for both teams, it’s about trying to sort out your game for the next one, which is obviously when it really matters. They’re going to win the division here and have been basically leading the division all of this. “Year. Of course you want to play well against them, you have to be ready to play,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said after Thursday practice.

“But I think we’re focusing on ourselves and trying to get our game … it’s a final tune-up, really, for the playoffs and we’re going to try to bring a game that we can use. against Edmonton and so that’s where we’re heading. are at. We’ve got a lot of work to do in between. We’re kind of on the job at hand and in our own room and getting ready for this series. ”

The Jets won’t spoil the lineup against the Leafs they deploy next week against the Oilers. Andrew Copp was absent from training and will be taken out of action. The same goes for defender Tucker Poolman, who wore a non-contact jersey on Friday and will miss a third game in a row with a lower-body injury.

Asked about the overall health of his team, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said the only real concern for the playoffs was the status of forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers has missed the last eight games with a shoulder injury and although he has resumed skating and started adding shooting to his solo practices, it remains questionable for the start of the playoffs.

Maurice has been mindful not to overload his pointers, running four lines much more consistently than he has been accustomed to in recent games. He’ll take the same approach against the Leafs, understanding that another struggling player will only add to what appears to be an already tall mountain to climb to stop Connor McDavid and the high powered Oilers.

The Jets bench boss doesn’t expect a bad deal against the Leafs either, especially with Toronto likely more interested in preserving their collective health as they plan to go deep into the Stanley Cup.

“Injury can really change a series at any time. There’s a threshold for every team in the NHL, which is that you reach a certain level, you’re going to have a hard time beating another team in the playoffs – if you’re beaten, ”Maurice mentioned.

“I think there will be a lot of puck movement (Friday), it will be a quick game, but I think you will find most of the guys running pretty short routes in terms of finishing controls. – this is going to sound terrible for hockey – a gentleman’s agreement. I don’t think you’re going to see any late shots. Both teams are bracing themselves. There will be some respect on the ice. Play hard, play fast, then if something does happen – a success that is not appreciated – it can get really ugly, really quickly. But I don’t expect that. ”

He added: “You want to go out, you want to have a good impression, this is the last game before you start. It won’t have the same animosity because there is nothing really at stake for anyone except both teams trying. to get that good feeling. ”

That good feeling for the Jets will come with playing a consistent brand of hockey. As the losses have piled up, the Jets believe they have moved closer to a style of play that should succeed in the playoffs.

“Every day I feel like we got better. You look at the last three or four games, the number of chances we gave up and the type of chances we gave up went down a lot. This year we’ve been really tormented by giving up a lot of racing opportunities. It’s something that we have continually tried to work on, ”said Jets center Adam Lowry. can ask, it is an improvement over the year. Now the slate is cleaned up after the game (Friday) and we’re really looking to go into the playoffs feeling good about our game and giving ourselves the best. chance to win every night. ”

Another consideration is the rust rest debate. The Jets’ hands are somewhat tied here, given their proximity to the salary cap and therefore little leeway they have to work with to remove or insert players into the roster.

Maurice said it’s usually up to the player to decide what he needs. With the playoffs not starting until Wednesday, not having to deal with a quick turnaround will keep most playing and withstanding a full week between actions.

Goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck, who has expressed his desire to play, is expected to start against the Leafs. But that doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily end the night in a net, either.

“For him, everything is rhythmic. To have played, then to remain seated for several days, that is not what he wants to do. He wants to come into the game,” said Maurice. “We’ll be watching his workload a lot more closely than we would be in a normal game. He wants to play, and he wants to play the whole game. We’ll start with that.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @jeffkhamilton