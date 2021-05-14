The 12 best men’s shorts for all of their needs in 2021

We’re going to keep this intro short.

Shorts are the go-to for most men during the warmer spring and summer months, letting their knees and bottoms catch a few rays and cool off in the breeze they’ve been missing since last fall.

Since it’s been a while since we’ve been able to show a leg, here’s a quick recap. Shorts of all fabrics and lengths are cool for the summer, many serving unique and important purposes like athletic shorts for running, swim shorts for the water, and a stylish pair to wear. on the golf course or for an al fresco lunch or dinner with a date.

If your wardrobe is still full of dingy pairs or outdated styles, our recommendations below have you covered, from the knee up, anyway.

Frank and Oak

Jorts (denim shorts) get a bad rap, but this stylish pair deserves a place in your closet.

Take a look at this pair of black denim from Frank and Oak, a comfortable way to wear jeans even in the hottest summer months. The fabric has nice elasticity and the blend of cotton and recycled materials is comfortable and breathable for all-day use. The Dylan varies in size on the Mens 28-36 site, with a size guide listed to help you find your perfect pair.

United by blue

No one has time for zippers and buttons.

These pull-on shorts from United By Blue are not only easy on you, but even more eco-friendly. First of all, they are made with organic cotton that has been ethically grown and harvested for the smallest carbon footprint possible. As a bonus, the company will remove an entire pound of trash from our oceans with every purchase. So in summary, keep your shorts and your footprint and your basket as big as possible.

Liverpool Los Angeles

Staying stylish on the golf course or barbecuing in the backyard has never been easier in these modern Liverpool Los Angeles shorts.

The Modern Fit Twill Shorts are a raised style that hits just above the knee with a classic five-pocket silhouette. The shorts are navy blue, as well as in a range of tans and grays. Make sure to come back soon if you want more colors, as the peach and blue pairs are already sold out.

Mountain

Whether you’re training your core during a workout or feasting on a beer by the beach, these Kore sports shorts are a great wardrobe staple.

From Vuori, the Kore Short comes in 14 amazing colors, two for each day of the week if you train hard enough. They’re great for any sport because they’re long enough to run around without rubbing but loose enough to keep you cool while your body warms up. They also come with attached underpants, so all you need are these shorts and you are good to go.

lululemon

Combining the comfort of jogging pants with the length of shorts, this City Sweat pair from Lululemon is perfect for lounging and working out.

Made from super soft French terrycloth, the 9 inch shorts hit just above the knee for a full fit. They are available in navy blue or light gray and vary in size from a men’s XS to an XXL on the site.

H&M

Light wash, dark wash, aged. Whatever your preference for denim shorts, H&M has it covered.

The slim style is flattering for most body types and with your choice of wash and distress, there really is something for everyone in this collection. For under $ 30, you might want to stock up on all colors and a few sizes, ranging from 28 to 38 on the site.

Reebok

Get back in shape this summer, both in terms of the health of your body and your wardrobe.

Reebok Training Essentials Shorts are really essential if you plan to sweat. They’re made from an ultra-light, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and feature a drawstring waistband for added comfort and to keep them in place during squats or a run. The black shorts with the white Reebok logo are currently sold on their site, ranging from small to XL.

Devereux

Whether on land or at sea, these Gravity shorts from Devereux are perfect for any summer activity.

The dual-use shorts can be worn in the water while swimming, fully fitted with mesh pockets, and then worn again on land with a quick-drying fabric, making this transition as seamless as possible. They come in eight different colors, from basics like navy blue, black and white to fun springtime shades like green and light blue, ranging in size from 30 to 40 for men.

Warp + Weft

Chinos are a staple in any well-dressed man’s closet, so the shorter version should be for spring and summer too, right?

Warp + Weft thinks so, offering their updated seven-inch version of the classic pants. Their shorts are available in off-white or super dark navy blue, both easy to style with a cute button for a chic outfit or a basic tee for an everyday look.

Bonobos

These shorts may look boardroom ready, but they have a secret you’ll never guess.

The Bonobos Coast to Coaster shorts seem like a more chic option, with a nice fit, buttons and belt loops. However, did you know that they are also fully equipped for the summer heat with UPF 50+ sun protection, four-way stretch and an athletic fit option perfect for sports and training? Now that you know it, you’ll want them in all five colors and in the standard and athletic fit, ranging from 28 to 40.

Kappa

No cap: Streetwear is on trend, and so are these shorts.

Kappa knows what’s going on in menswear and what’s cool for the summer. Their 222 Banda Cagway Shorts are available in super bright and fun colors for the season, including Sunshine Yellow as well as Bright Red and Black. Crafted from super soft French terrycloth, they hit just above the knee for a loose, comfortable look that you can wear with a basic tee or something more fun from their collection.

Champion

Sweatshirts have been the reigning champions of the fashion game for quite some time now, so why should the warmer weather keep you from rocking them?

Champion thinks it’s time for a shorter style in time for spring, offering their reverse weave cuts as a great option. They come in a trendy light beige, as well as light gray, perfect to pair with a matching hoodie or your favorite tee before or after you hit the gym.