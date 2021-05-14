Famous Texas fashion designer goes wild after Austin stint, Brandon Maxwell embraces his animal side

KKnown for his chic monochrome designs, Brandon Maxwell has taken a big step outside his fashion comfort zone. The Texas native, who previously featured only one print in a runway during his five-year fashion career, did an about-face, unveiling a new collection filled with polka dots, tiger and zebra stripes, leopard spots, oversized lips, butterfly patterns. and floral patterns.

Call it the pandemic effect.

When COVID hit, Maxwell flew from New York to Austin to be near his sister, who was expecting her first child. What was supposed to be a short trip turned into a five-month stay, and during that time Maxwell slept at the interior designer in Austin. Erin Driscoll Thornton, where he began to appreciate his surroundings.

“I found myself more and more immersed in the old-fashioned luxury of accommodation,” he explains in an email. “I got lost in the table decorations, the fabrics and the finishes.”

Lynn Wyatt, Brandon Maxwell at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards in Austin. (Photo by Tyler Schmitt)

When Maxwell found out that his sister hadn’t started setting up a nursery, he and Thornton designed an economical space with upholstered walls covered in tweed fabric from JoAnn fabrics and sticky green velvet piping on the back. They lined two IKEA cabinets with Scalamandr peel and stick wallpaper in a zebra pattern, which was also used to wrap the purchased street lights Amazon with tassel shades of Anthropology. For the walls, they found vintage rodeo-themed animal art Etsy.

Maxwell documented the project on Youtube.

Brandon Maxwell turns to a Texas guru

With his newfound love of prints, Brandon Maxwell decided to create his first fully patterned fashion collection and sought out Texan textile designer George Venson, founder and creative director of Voutsa, the brand of wallpapers for worshipers. Venson, a native of San Antonio and a visual arts graduate from Rice University, opened his archives to the Maxwell team, and they created 11 distinctive prints for the collection.

“They turned to some of my early work,” Venson explains in a webzine created by Maxwell to document the collection. “There was a femininity in those early works that I also see in Brandon’s clothes.”

Maxwell chose Venson’s signature florals, trompe l’oeil Audrey dots and the iconic “lips on red wallpaper” print, which adorns the walls of Liz Lambert’s hip rooms. Austin Motel, with new color variations. He also ordered new tiger and zebra stripe designs from Venson.

Brandon loves animal prints and asked me to try them on for size. Once I started I couldn’t stop, and now it’s something I think you’ll see in our permanent collections, says Venson.

Brandon Maxwell dresses in butterfly and floral prints. (Photo by Venetia Scott for Brandon Maxwell)

The result is a colorful mix of prints, patterns and textures, but with Maxwell’s signature personalization and ‘uptown girl’ sophistication. The bold butterfly print coats contrast with the polka dot day dresses. Chic zebra print jackets with wide lapels have a ’60s vibe, especially when worn by models with teased hair. One dress is even slit down the middle with flowers on one side and leopard stripes on the other.

The bold prints even extend to accessories, with classic pumps, scarves, belts, handbags and knee high boots in lip print, animal stripes and floral designs.

At first I thought this type of collaboration would be a big step outside my comfort zone, but as the process progressed, I realized that the collection was ultimately a reflection of my sanctuary, ”notes Maxwell. “The interior spaces in which I like to spend time are wild: saturated with prints, colors and textures.

“I used this collection as a framework to revisit ideas of comfort and luxury while shaking up the signatures people expect. The result is structured and refined but with a new layer of complication and play.

After skipping last fall’s fashion season, Brandon Maxwell is eager to show off a new collection to a live audience at New York Fashion Week in September. But he admitted Daily women’s clothing that he had the collection’s premiere in Dallas just as early.

I could put flyers around town, and people would come and I would feel good about it. That’s how I grew up, my grandmother doing fashion shows on the tables in the convention center, ”he says. Wouldn’t that be great, the models walking down an outdoor runway and everyone sitting down watching, eating queso and drinking beer?

“What would I need? A Texas-based travel sponsor. American Airlines, call me!