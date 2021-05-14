This neon mini dress could be the shortest thing Beyonce has ever worn





Beyonc is the epitome of a multi-hyphenated star. She is not only an epic musician but also an amazing businesswoman and artist and completely embodies her nickname of Queen Bey. She also happens to be one of the most amazing women in the world, and when we saw her in this ultra-short dress we were completely in awe. The sandals you’ll want to wear all summer Instagram.com/beyonce “Neon Dream” could be the title of her next album if this dress is any inspiration! Beyoncé absolutely killed off in this neon highlighter mini dress she posed in and shared with her fans on The Gram. His April 28 post received over 3.6 million likes and we’re NOT surprised. This look is everything. Instagram.com/beyonce Wearing neon green from head to toe, only Beyonce could make this matching look so sexy. Her long-sleeved mini dress hugs her in all the right places and shows off her cleavage and legs for days. We also love her matching bag and… her ankle bracelet ?! We wouldn’t be surprised if she brings back the trend for anklets. We are there for that. Instagram.com/beyonce We’re kind of in the middle of 2021 and Beyonce’s fashion has been the look, after the look, after lewk. The stunning 39-year-old has turned the heat up and is constantly serving up some serious fashion moments. From her low-cut Grammy gown to the silver ensemble worn after the event, Beyonce killed it with her style. This neon mini dress is no exception. Instagram.com/beyonce Earlier this year, Beyoncé spoke about dressing with her children during the pandemic. She explained, “My kids and I created fashion Fridays. Every Friday we would dress in my clothes or make clothes together and take pictures. It has become for us a ritual and an opportunity to manage this crazy year together. The all new Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. As the world begins to open up, we’re sure Bey’s Fashion Fridays will only be more and more glamorous and extend to other days of the week as well. And U.S. Can not. Wait.







