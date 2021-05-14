Ewan McGregor won’t soon forget his fashion shift as Halston

NEW YORK Imagine, if you will, a galaxy far, far away where one-of-a-kind fashion wonder Halston dresses Obi-Wan Kenobi in something fabulous from the ’70s.

Ewan McGregor can. Kind of.

McGregor is in the unique position of being the only person on this planet who could care, given his dual roles as Jedi Master and flamboyant designer, the latter of which is the subject of a new Netflix miniseries. and the first a Disney + Star Wars episode which has the Scottish actor on the Los Angeles set.

It would be a lot more comfortable, he told The Associated Press in a recent interview on Zoom. It would all be cashmere, you know, none of that thick blanket material.

Although Halston doesn’t fall until Friday, he’s already generated some heat for McGregor and director Daniel Minahan, both of whom are executive producers on the show with Ryan Murphy.

Halstons’ niece Lesley Frowick along with other relatives on Monday denounced Minahan’s passion project as frankly, rubbish and inaccurate, having seen nothing more than a trailer. Frowick, by phone from California, said the Halston family and archives had not been consulted, although Minahan told AP he spoke to Frowicks’ father and Halston’s brother, Robert, before his death in 2007.

I think everyone is entitled to their opinion. It is not a documentary. It’s a drama series, Minahan said. And the people who knew Halston and were around him who saw him responded very well.

Additionally, award-winning Pose star Billy Porter, a supreme fashion lover, questioned giving straight McGregor a gay role, noting that gay actors rarely have equal access to straight parties.

I felt Ewan was the best person for the job, said Minahan, who is gay. I can’t imagine anyone else doing it. It was my # 1 choice.

For his part, McGregor rushing from interview to interview to promote the series while wielding his lightsaber once again said that Frowick and another of Halston’s six nieces were unhappy makes me sad.

We were so meticulous, he said. Dan Minahan has been researching this, wanting to do it for over 20 years, so it’s a shame.

Halston was a Midwestern who revolutionized his industry with comfy deconstructed dresses, washable Ultraseude shirt dresses, and a clean, minimalist approach that redefined American fashion from the 1960s. He was known for crafting Jackie’s pink inaugural hat. Kennedys (he started out as a milliner) and had a stable of beautiful muses and first-rate friends including Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez), Babe Paley, Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol.

In the disco age, Halston was a regular at Studio 54, later creating costumes for famous choreographer Martha Graham. Her bright and sultry clothes, Minnelli said, were clothes that danced with you.

Halston lost the use of his brand name in a business transaction that made him wealthy but left him at the mercy of a series of corporate overseers. Born Roy Halston Frowick in Des Moines, Iowa, he died in 1990 of complications from AIDS at the age of 57, after leaving his New York world after being ousted from the company that bore his name. He fell into his family’s embrace in northern California, where he died in a San Francisco hospital.

The series is full of Halston snorting cocaine, Halston having sex with male prostitutes and call boys, and Halston spending a lot. He had a penchant for decorating his studio with the mirrored Olympic tower with fresh orchids and stealing from dinners at New York’s finest restaurants until the retreat he rented at Warhol in Montauk.

The biopic, based on Steven Gaines’ 1991 book Simply Halston, also delves into his own reinvention, from the poor boy from Indiana (his big family has moved a lot) to the sleek, turtleneck-clad workaholic. black with a short fuse.

McGregor, 50, may be back with the Force, but he said he won’t soon forget Halston.

I enjoyed playing with him so much, he said. I don’t think there will be Halston in Obi-Wan but there will be a bit of it in me. I think he saw the beauty everywhere.