Connect with us

Fashion

Charlotte County Student Urges District To Change Dress Code | Education

Avatar

Published

49 seconds ago

on

By


The current dress code for Charlotte County public schools is fraught with prejudice, a local high school student told officials on Tuesday.

McKenna Lipkin, a student at Lemon Bay High School, expressed concern at the Charlotte County School Board meeting Tuesday night about their recent discussion of the subjectivity of dress codes.

At a school board workshop in April, board member Kim Amontree drew attention to the district’s dress code policy, saying it was outdated and prejudiced against women.

McKenna presented a research project she conducted last fall, titled Veiled Sexism in the Dress Code of Charlotte County Public Schools, for her PA research course.

I was adamant that I wanted to choose an issue that directly affected me as well as my peers, she said.

McKenna was well aware of the dress code controversy created among her peers at her school.

The discussions I had with my peers as well as my own incidents made me question both the purpose and the prejudices of the current dress code.

Based on her own experience, McKenna said she was familiar with obstructing the education of herself and her classmates.

These discussions informed me that several female students identifying women in college classes were being taken out of class and missing the entire period due to dress code violations, she said.

With the development of her project, McKenna went on to create an anonymous survey accessible to students and teachers across the county. The student survey looked at gender identity, school hours, students’ future plans, and their experience with the current dress code.

Interviewees also provided personal anecdotes, which McKenna said she was able to conduct nine interviews to better understand her proposed subjectivity.

McKenna received 209 responses from students, with 86% of students identifying women.

I have noticed how passionate and personal this topic is for so many students, explicitly among female students, she said.

Two weeks ago, McKenna said she was made aware of the dress code discussion at the school board’s recent workshop and contacted Amontree, who had previously offered to switch to a neutral dress code.

McKenna expressed support for the proposed change.

Comparing the results of her survey, McKenna found that among female students identified by women, 56.3% had missed a college class due to dress code violations, and 56.2% felt the code clothing had an impact on their personal ability to obtain a sufficient education.

Of the 28 interviewees who identified the men McKenna said she had heard of, she claimed only two had ever been cited for the dress code, none had missed a college class for a dress code violation and 12 of them admitted to breaking the dress code, but never got into trouble for it.

At this point McKennas’ time was cut short, until board member Ian Vincent insisted she should have more time to wrap up her point, which she welcomed.

The most pronounced data of teacher responses included that 52% of teachers feel that the dress code is not an important part of the learning environment and 58% say that when students are not in dress code it is didn’t create any distractions for the class, McKenna said.

McKenna also noted that some of the teachers described the current dress code as arbitrary, inconsistent and outdated.

Amontree praised McKennas for his extensive research and his guts to present his take on the job. Amontree said the current schedule does not allow for changes to the code of conduct for the upcoming school year, but encourages the adoption of changes for the year 2022-2023.

After hearing what Miss Lipkin said, the problem is even bigger than what I perceived when I brought these comments to the workshop, Amontree said.

Amontree suggested that the code of conduct committee look into adopting a non-sexist dress code.

I think it will make it easier for students to have a neutral dress code where there will be no questions about what to wear, Amontree said. I think it will be better if teachers and administrators are able to apply and that there will not be subjective discipline that unfairly targets female students.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: