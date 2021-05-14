Charlotte County Student Urges District To Change Dress Code | Education

The current dress code for Charlotte County public schools is fraught with prejudice, a local high school student told officials on Tuesday.
McKenna Lipkin, a student at Lemon Bay High School, expressed concern at the Charlotte County School Board meeting Tuesday night about their recent discussion of the subjectivity of dress codes.
At a school board workshop in April, board member Kim Amontree drew attention to the district’s dress code policy, saying it was outdated and prejudiced against women.
McKenna presented a research project she conducted last fall, titled Veiled Sexism in the Dress Code of Charlotte County Public Schools, for her PA research course.
I was adamant that I wanted to choose an issue that directly affected me as well as my peers, she said.
McKenna was well aware of the dress code controversy created among her peers at her school.
The discussions I had with my peers as well as my own incidents made me question both the purpose and the prejudices of the current dress code.
Based on her own experience, McKenna said she was familiar with obstructing the education of herself and her classmates.
These discussions informed me that several female students identifying women in college classes were being taken out of class and missing the entire period due to dress code violations, she said.
With the development of her project, McKenna went on to create an anonymous survey accessible to students and teachers across the county. The student survey looked at gender identity, school hours, students’ future plans, and their experience with the current dress code.
Interviewees also provided personal anecdotes, which McKenna said she was able to conduct nine interviews to better understand her proposed subjectivity.
McKenna received 209 responses from students, with 86% of students identifying women.
I have noticed how passionate and personal this topic is for so many students, explicitly among female students, she said.
Two weeks ago, McKenna said she was made aware of the dress code discussion at the school board’s recent workshop and contacted Amontree, who had previously offered to switch to a neutral dress code.
McKenna expressed support for the proposed change.
Comparing the results of her survey, McKenna found that among female students identified by women, 56.3% had missed a college class due to dress code violations, and 56.2% felt the code clothing had an impact on their personal ability to obtain a sufficient education.
Of the 28 interviewees who identified the men McKenna said she had heard of, she claimed only two had ever been cited for the dress code, none had missed a college class for a dress code violation and 12 of them admitted to breaking the dress code, but never got into trouble for it.
At this point McKennas’ time was cut short, until board member Ian Vincent insisted she should have more time to wrap up her point, which she welcomed.
The most pronounced data of teacher responses included that 52% of teachers feel that the dress code is not an important part of the learning environment and 58% say that when students are not in dress code it is didn’t create any distractions for the class, McKenna said.
McKenna also noted that some of the teachers described the current dress code as arbitrary, inconsistent and outdated.
Amontree praised McKennas for his extensive research and his guts to present his take on the job. Amontree said the current schedule does not allow for changes to the code of conduct for the upcoming school year, but encourages the adoption of changes for the year 2022-2023.
After hearing what Miss Lipkin said, the problem is even bigger than what I perceived when I brought these comments to the workshop, Amontree said.
Amontree suggested that the code of conduct committee look into adopting a non-sexist dress code.
I think it will make it easier for students to have a neutral dress code where there will be no questions about what to wear, Amontree said. I think it will be better if teachers and administrators are able to apply and that there will not be subjective discipline that unfairly targets female students.