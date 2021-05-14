Best shirts for men and women





We recently launched our Spring / Summer 2021 Style Guide, which ranked the best looks for each golf style that is athletic, relaxed, preppy, and more. (and will continue to do so over the next few weeks). This week, we were talking about shirts and not just polo shirts. The styling on the course isn’t as cut and dry as it used to be, meaning that (depending on where you’re playing) you have a lot more options to choose from that won’t always include a collar. And the same goes for the women that we have mixed into men’s and women’s styles in one place for easy shopping. Scroll down to check out our favorites for the season. Many of these are part of our general guide, but we’ve added a few extras that we think are great as well. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase a Linked Product, GOLF.COM may charge a fee. Prices may vary. GOLF x TravisMathew Zinna Limited Edition Polo Shirt $84.95 GOLF and TravisMathew collaborated on a lifestyle polo shirt. Gone are the days of wearing one outfit on the course, one for playing and one outfit for post-lap drinks. TravisMathew is a brand whose clothing embodies the lifestyle of the modern golfer. The GOLF x TM Zinna polo shirt sets the tone for any outfit. It is the polo shirt par excellence for the course. This is the ultimate happy hour polo shirt. It is the essential polo shirt for romantic dates. The Zinna polo shirt is the perfect polo shirt for any occasion. Buy now View Product J.Lindeberg Jay Slim Fit Golf $115 The JL Jay Slim Fit Golf Polo is constructed with a 4-way stretch mesh jacquard, providing exceptional breathability and movement with ease during your active day. It also offers a quick-drying fabric with moisture-wicking capabilities, preventing sweat from building up on the skin. This fashionable polo shirt features a layered finish, a solid chest stripe, 1 button closure and a ribbed collar. Buy now View Product Adidas Aeroready Gradient sleeveless $70 The Adidas Aeroready Gradient Sleeveless Polo offers golfers a stylish shirt to wear that doesn’t interfere with their swing. Buy now View Product Nike Dry Victory Blade SP20 $55 The main feature of the Dri-FIT Victory Blade Polo from Nike is its blade-shaped collar that rests gently against the neck for maximum comfort. It’s made from Nike’s Dri-FIT polyester fabric, which means you’ll stay dry and cool all day. Buy now View Product J. Lindeberg Gia Golf Top $95 The JL Gia golf top offers classic style with a stand-up collar. The logo mark is displayed in the center of the chest. Buy now View Product Condor Bird Club Fins $45 Relaxed ribbed crew neck t-shirt with faded finish and Club Palms print / graphic on the chest. Buy now View Product Puma Mattr Tech Tank Top $45 A comfortable and breathable tank top, perfect for those hot summer rounds. It features brightly colored stitching on the shoulders and center back, and is made from a four-way stretch fabric that wicks away moisture. Buy now View Product Adidas Go to $75 The Adidas Go To polo shirt will keep you comfortable, cool, dry and protected from the sun. It features 4-way stretch for comfort and easy movement and UV protection to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful rays. It also features a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that allows air to reach the skin while quickly evaporating sweat. In addition, recycled polyester is durable for heavy washing and wear, and offers resistance to shrinkage and wrinkling. Buy now View Product Puma Daily Mockneck $55 The Daily Mockneck polo shirt will quickly become your new favorite shirt. It’s lightweight and comfortable, with a heather fabric and textured stripes for a smooth look. Buy now View Product Devereux Oasis short sleeve buttoned $ 68 The perfect shirt for someone who wants a more casual look that still feels polished. Buy now Kjus Sunshine Half-Zip $ 149 A stylish way to protect yourself from the sun while staying cool on the course all day. Buy now Classic pique polo shirt Bonobos $ 69 Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple there, and this simple textured cotton polo shirt does the job just fine. As the name suggests, this is a classic that you will achieve lap after lap. Buy now The Grimes t-shirt $ 35 Linksoul graphic t-shirts are always soft and stylish. We particularly appreciate the simplicity of this design for an on or off port. Buy now Polo from the Foray Golf Society collection $ 125 We love a good matching set, and this polo shirt has a matching skirt. It would also be cute on its own, paired with neutral colored pants or a skirt. Buy now Johnnie-O Surfside Garment Dyed Polo $ 98 This is perfect for the unstuck golfer. It’s laid back and laid back, yet preppy and sophisticated, and looks like your favorite soft t-shirt. Buy now Polo Greyson Den of Thieves $ 110 We love a good graphic polo shirt and if you are looking to stand out on the course in a stylish way, Greyson should be your choice. Buy now

