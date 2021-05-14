LSU Women’s Golf Reaches NCAA Championship Unlikely | Sports





The NCAA quickly ended the 2019-20 D1 women’s golf season a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, the NCAA decided to drop the Baton Rouge regional event on Wednesday due to bad weather throughout the week, advancing only the top six seeds. Look, this is one of the most heartbreaking decisions and announcements I’ve ever been on, said NCAA committee rep Brad Hurlbut, director of athletics at Fairleigh Dickinson, outside. from the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional clubhouse Wednesday afternoon. Although the course is playable, it is not playable at the championship level. Therefore, the top six teams that were ranked will advance, along with the top three people who were not on those six teams. The tournament was to be held at the University Club of Baton Rouge from Monday May 10 to Wednesday May 12. However, throughout the week, the Baton Rouge course had saturated seven inches of rain which made the course not “at the championship level.” Prior to the tournament, the NCAA committee released the rankings for the regional tournament. LSU Mississippi Baylor Oregon Maryland Alabama The peloton consisted of 18 teams, all with hopes of continuing their redemption season after a season that ended in uncertainty. Oregon State, Houston, Miami, North Texas, Perdue, Mississippi State, Tulsa, Sam Houston, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac have again seen their seasons cut short for the second year in a row. In the marches where the Hurlbut announced that the tournament had been called off, coaches and players expressed their thoughts. In / A video obtained by Golfweek, screams and screams of Are you serious ?, You just said it’s playable, “You should be ashamed of yourself!” and “Thank you for ending our career,” addressed the officials. Although the Tigers have been on the opposite side of the tragedy this year, their advancement to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. Is shrouded in controversy. Not a single move has been played and six teams move on to the next stage. It was a special tournament for the Tigers. The team had this date circled on their calendar since the start of the season. After winning the LSU Invitational at the University Club in early April by a margin of 22 strokes, the team felt comfortable hosting the NCAA regional event. The Tigers will compete for a national title for the first time since 2015 when they take to the Grayhawk Golf Club course May 21-26. This will be the first time the team will advance in the three-year tenure of head coach Garrett Runion.







