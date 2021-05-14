Rihanna shows off her sparkle in a tiny crochet dress





Refinery29 5 drugstore moisturizers that fight your biggest skincare concerns Whenever we feel less than 100%, increasing our hydration is usually our quickest fix. Tired? Drink water. You have a headache? From bottom to top. The same goes for your skin, which benefits from moisture at all levels. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, looking to minimize the appearance of fine lines, or want to maintain a healthy glow, a good moisturizer can help because it’s formulated with special ingredients to keep your skin plumped and healthy. -Suitable for all products. Rather, your skin goals and concerns should determine the ideal formula for you. This is where Olay makes it easier: The skin care brand offers a line of innovative moisturizers to meet all skin care needs without the $$$ price tag. You can also see the results for yourself: Olay is committed to CVS Beauty Unaltered’s commitment to help promote a healthy self-image by not altering photos of models. With that, we ask: are you using the right moisturizer for your skin care needs? Read on to find your best hydration, ahead of time.Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting CreamBest for: Smoothing out fine lines This moisturizer is a classic for a reason. Designed to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles, the formula combines vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide) with hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and antioxidants to increase elasticity and increase cell turnover for smoother skin . available at CVS (promotional offers available) Olay Regenerist Whip SPF25 Best for: Providing light hydration and sun protection How it works: Even if you keep blotting papers handy 24/7, that doesn’t mean you should skip the moisturizer. Oily skin still needs a good hydration, which you can achieve with this moisturizing whisk. The air-light texture is light on the skin (non-negotiable for those prone to fat), provides sun protection and leaves your complexion soft and matte. ) Olay Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer Best for: Brightening and smoothing How it works: Retinol is a notorious outperformator, it can smooth and brighten skin, improve dark spots and minimize the appearance of pores. This formula combines Olays Retinoid Complex with Vitamin B3 for smooth results. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer, $, available at CVS (Promotional offers available) Olay Collagen Peptide24 Moisturizer Ideal for: Firming and plumping How it works: Enriched with the Olays Collagen Peptide24 complex, this fragrance-free moisturizer packs a punch with collagen peptides and vitamin B3 for visibly firmer skin without any adhesion or residue. The intensely hydrating formula also penetrates directly into the skin, providing hydration for up to 24 hours.Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer, $, available at CVS (Promotional offers available) Olay Regenerist SPF30 Mineral Sunscreen: With a fast absorbing formula that defies all SPF expectations, this fragrance-free moisturizer remains transparent and blends in with all skin tones. The mineral formula contains zinc oxide, which protects against UVA and UVB rays, as well as peptides and vitamin B3 to nourish the skin. How about a little more R29 goodness, here?

