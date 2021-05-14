Fashion
Wolverine BLVD Sneakers and Boots Coupon Code May 2021
Courtesy
You already know the name Wolverine, and not just because some Aussie dude really got caught and grew questionable facial hair for a bunch of movies. No, you know Wolverine because the 138-year-old brand made some of the best boots in the business before your grandpa ran in cropped pants (that’s what kids used to do, right? ?). Founded in 1883 by GA Krause as a leather tannery, the Michigan-based company quickly grew into nail-resistant work boots and, well, the rest is history.
Except that’s not the case. Not enough. Because even after more than a century in the game, Wolverine is still keeping things cool. If you’ve paid the slightest attention to the OG #menswear movement, there’s no way you missed the re-release and meteoric rise of the 1000 Mile Boot. What if you still pay attention to style today – and of course you are, otherwise you wouldn’t be here – then you have to put the brand’s BLVD collection on your pronto radar, assuming it’s not already there.
BLVD is where Wolverine goes to make products that are still sturdy, but a little more stylish. Something you’re more likely to wear in a bar than on a construction site. And while the boots – straight toe, solid toe, Chelsea, slip on, or zipper – have been around for a minute, the brand has just expanded the line by adding some really good sneakers to the mix. One is a low (and understated) riff on the minimalist sneaker we all know and love, finished with leather piping sewn around the sole as a nod to Wolverine’s work boot heritage. The other keeps the welt and takes it a step further with additional topstitching and a suede T-panel, almost like a German Army sneaker mixed with a classic cut-sole pump.
The two new sneakers are also worth your attention, and both, along with all of these boots, are now available at 15% off thanks to Esquire’s exclusive discount. All you need to do is go to the Wolverine website and enter the code ESQUIRE15 at checkout for great savings until the end of May. Don’t say we never did anything for you. Or do; we won’t blame you. But only if you do the right thing and go through Wolverine now to take advantage of our largesse. And for a preview of all the styles on sale, keep scrolling.
BLVD low trainers
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 129.00 $ 109.65 with code ESQUIRE15 (15% off)
BLVD Court Trainers
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 129.00 $ 109.65 with code ESQUIRE15 (15% off)
BLVD Pointed Toe Boots
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 199.00 $ 169.15 with code ESQUIRE15 (15% off)
BLVD Plain Toe Boots
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 199.00 $ 118.99 with code ESQUIRE15 (40% off)
BLVD Chelsea Boots
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 199.00 $ 169.15 with code ESQUIRE15 (15% off)
BLVD Slip-On Boots
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 199.00 $ 169.15 with code ESQUIRE15 (15% off)
BLVD zipped boots
Wolverine
wolverine.com
$ 199.00 $ 118.99 with code ESQUIRE15 (40% off)
