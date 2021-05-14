Connect with us

Fashion

The best summer dresses for 2021

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Wearing shorts or not wearing shorts will always be a deeply personal preference, but the allure of a light sundress is everlasting. On sweatier days, when going to the bodega for more ice cream feels like crossing the Sahara, a dress barely there will always be the easiest and most airy option. of workout dresses, floaty caftans and skimming tanks. out there to take you from after work drinks to full beach days, we’ve rounded up 37 for your summer enjoyment.