The best summer dresses for 2021

Wearing shorts or not wearing shorts will always be a deeply personal preference, but the allure of a light sundress is everlasting. On sweatier days, when going to the bodega for more ice cream feels like crossing the Sahara, a dress barely there will always be the easiest and most airy option. of workout dresses, floaty caftans and skimming tanks. out there to take you from after work drinks to full beach days, we’ve rounded up 37 for your summer enjoyment.
The best romantic summer dresses
With smocking and a slight floral print, this sweet dress combines the best spring trends without feeling too, you know, on-trend.
Available in sizes XS to XL
This cutout lace dress would be perfect for a summer wedding once again, but it’s still chilly enough for brunch.
Available in sizes XS to XL
Simple and light Bridgerton– reminiscent, this delicate button-front camisole dress would look great with Vans or could be worn to a graduation with a pair of beautiful sandals.
Available in sizes 00 to 16
With a cute tie front and voluminous sleeves that you can pull up or down, this printed option just screams summer picnic.
Available in sizes 14 to 28
Speaking of picnicking, this gingham chiffon number really gets the mission. Sometimes there is nothing cuter than sticking to a theme.
Available in sizes XS to XL
This linen and viscose blend dress has a fun ruffle feel that’s perfect for soaking up the sun (and is well suited for going without a bra, if you’re in the market for that).
Available in sizes XS to XL
How beautiful is this abstract silk strappy dress? Sure, it’s an investment, but you can certainly keep it spinning heavy for everything from summer flips to more casual events, where you could wear it layered over a tee with a belt.
Available in sizes 4 to 14
The swingy shape, floral print and flared skirt make this feel alluring without trying too hard.
Available in sizes 14 to 24
Is it technically a nightgown? Yes. Could you do it 100% as an innocent / sexy daytime look? Yes too.
Unique size
In bias cut crepe and 70s inspired floral, you couldn’t find a better babydoll dress to finally see a live show again.
Available in sizes XS to XL
Not in a floral print? Try this mini graphic, which still has a lot of flirty appeal thanks to the self-tie straps and ruffled hem.
Available in sizes XS to XL
Large puffed sleeves at the cuff and crisp poplin stripe add a modern touch Little house in the meadow energy at this daring midday Ganni.
Available in sizes 32 to 44
This amazingly draped and hand printed dress has a spectacular one shoulder design that is perfect for a very special date night or just when you are feeling over.
Available in sizes XS to XL
High woman does not mean flowers. This candy-colored button combines menswear details with unmistakably escape vibes that can work in the office if you need to.
Unique size
The best sports dresses
Just like your favorite soft cotton t-shirt, but no pants required.
Available in sizes XXS to XL.
This iconic tennis dress is crafted from fully functional sweat-wicking fabric, but it would be completely understandable if you were wearing it to eat a soft serve instead of working on your serve.
Available in sizes XS to L
This one distinguishes between sportswear and the sun dress, which is sometimes just what you need.
Available in sizes S to XL
In simple pink, this strappy exercise dress with built-in shorts has dance class energy.
Available from size XS to XL
In sherbet tones, this cotton tank top dress is an easy pull-on option for an iced coffee run, but it has ample range of motion for whatever you want to do.
Available from size XS to 2X
Best Body Con Dresses
That rust-colored number reaches the three C’s of sultry summer dressing: cool, comfortable and form-fitting.
Available in sizes 12 to 26
Fun details like a high slit and a pale lavender hue update a timeless cotton tank dress. This one would look super cute with an unbuttoned oxford and sunglasses.
Available in sizes 1x to 3x
A crochet tank dress worthy of the hot summer to come. Bonus: It’s perfectly designed to capture even the slightest breeze when you’re overheating.
Available in sizes 2XS to L
A crossover skirt adds a form-fitting appeal to this otherwise basic dress, which receives plenty of reviews for flattering all shapes and sizes.
Available in sizes S to XL
In crinkled, small-scale Japanese gingham, this tank dress fits perfectly without feeling like clubwear. Perfect for a sunny day that turns into a long summer night.
Available in sizes 2XS to XL
A delicate rim of lettuce adds a dreamy ’90s vibe to an otherwise simple ribbed sundress.
Available in sizes XXS to XL
Polka dots and a bodycon fit mean this dress really does the most. And after a year inside our pajamas, isn’t that what we were all missing?
Available in sizes 14 to 28
Y2K fashion is back in full force, and this stretch tube dress captures the moment without feeling in disguise. Additional points to be reversible.
Available in sizes S to XL
Mod cutouts and a short A-line skirt add a light appeal to this mini dress without giving it the saccharine feel.
Available in sizes XS to XXL
A maxi designed for maximum comfort, with a dramatic back that doesn’t need to be accessorized.
Available in sizes XS to XL
The best caftans and beach blankets
Vibrant and voluminous, this midi has cool accents and begs to be taken on vacation with you. Belt or leave it loose if you really want to feel free.
Available in sizes 14 to 28
A luxury caftan of this good is an investment that will pay off summer after summer. This gives a worldly-yachting-on-the-Dalmation-Coast vibe.
Unique size.
Patterned in leafy green and transparent enough to showcase your new summer outfit, this kaftan still provides enough coverage for a run at the boardwalk taco stand.
Available in sizes XS / S to M / L
This indulgent shirt dress is an easy way to add some color to anything you’ve planned and would make a super chic cover.
Available in sizes XS to XXL
Perfect to pack in a carry-on for that girls’ getaway, this cotton kaftan is hand-printed in Rajasthan, India for a truly timeless folk print.
Available in sizes XS to L
Psychedelic and Palm Springsesque, this dress is the perfect mix between casual and edgy.
Available in sizes XS to L
Capture the essence of the ocean and wear it around town. This light as air dress is what you will be looking for on those sweltering summer days.
Available in sizes XS to XL
Bright orange and generously cut, this is a statement dress designed to help you make a major entrance or an unforgettable exit.
Available in sizes XS to XL