The It Factor: Andrew Douglas of men’s squash

Gilly Lane, head coach of themen’s squash team, knewAndrew Douglaswas special because he was a freshman in high school.

A former professional squash player, Lane says his background allows him to spot specific players who have supreme work ethic, determination and a drive to improve and achieve a sport trait that is sometimes referred to as this. Douglas definitely had it.

You could just tell he loved the game and was passionate about improving, says Lane. He wanted to be the best not only in America, but also the best in the world. This is a pretty special feature and not the one that a lot of people have.

As he and his team looked to build the program, they wanted to shape it around players who aspired to be great and who could come in and have an immediate impact and leave a legacy. Lane says Douglas hit the coaching staff like someone who could do just that. Luckily, Douglas, who had his choice of suitors, was also intrigued byPenn.

The union was a squash match made in heaven.

In each of his three years of play, Douglas, a senior with the Brooklyn, New York, men’s squash team, was named the All-American first team, making him the first three-time American player on the program. (This final season has been canceled due to the coronavirus.)

In its first season in 2017-18, with Douglas playing in the No.1 slot machine, the Quakers opened the season with an 8-1 record,their best start since 1985. In their second campaign, the Red & Blue started the season 8-0,achieved their very first # 1 ranking, andfinished third in the Potter Cupthe national collegiate squash team championships, the best result in the history of the program.

The Quakers were even more impressive in Douglas’ junior season,when they finished second in the Potter Cup. Despite playing injured all season, Douglas was a unanimous selection for the first-time All-Ivy and thePhiladelphia InquirerCo-performer of the year Academic Mens At-Large.

Penn todaychatted with Douglas, apolitical sciencemajor, on how the pain of losing has ignited his squash career, what he loves about the sport, why he chose Penn, managing the pressure and his plans for next year.

You started playing squash at the age of 6 and focused exclusively on squash at the age of 13. How were you introduced to sport?My father grew up playing squash abroad in England and the Netherlands. It’s a bigger sport there, so he had some experience. He introduced me to sport in [New York City]; there was a club near my home. It was really convenient to go to the club and hit him.

Why did you decide to focus only on squash at 13? Were you a very good player at the time?In fact, I was not a good player. I decided to focus on it because I wasn’t as good as I wanted. I have played a lot of other competitive sports, but I was most upset when I lost in squash. It was the pain of losing that kind of push that made me give up everything in my life and focus on squash.

When did you realize this was something you were good at?People always told me that I had potential and that I had skills, so it was always there. I don’t know if I ever believed it, but when I was 15 I came third in a pretty big international event. It was like my first good result. It got me thinking, OK, let’s see where this can go, let’s see where it can take me.

You have been recruited by several schools. Why did you choose Penn?It was definitely the people. It was Gilly, it was the team. I did not do an overnight visit to Penn like I did to another school I was applying to. I didn’t feel like I needed to spend more time at Penn just because I knew a lot of guys on the team at the time, I knew Gilly pretty well, having played for the US and been around him, and i just felt like it would be the best place for me to improve at squash and hopefully compete for a national title.

Did you feel a lot of pressure playing the # 1 Slot Machine as a Rookie, or was it something you expected?Honestly, I haven’t thought about it too much. It was difficult to enter as a young 18, 19, against junior and senior players, but I had a very good season. I definitely had high standards for myself. I had high expectations of myself and expected to win every game. I think it’s a good mentality to have, but I put a ton of pressure on myself and it ended up being difficult to deal with that pressure. But I loved it. I loved having the support of these guys who were old people at the time.

Have you handled the pressure better or put the pressure on yourself less over the years?I do not know. It wasn’t until this year with COVID that I saw how different it is to take a break. I think you’re so wrapped up in the moment, you’re so caught up in the results, that I think when you step back you are able to see that a lot of these things don’t matter. You win an award and wake up the next day and you’re still the same person, so you realize a lot of those external awards or rankings haven’t really changed my life. You think winning and losing a game is going to make a huge difference in your life, but over the years I’ve come to realize that it isn’t.

Can you talk about your junior year when the team reached the Potter Cup final?It was actually a difficult year for me. I injured myself in October. I tore a tendon in my leg. It started as a strain and ended with a tear in my quad tendon, so I played injured all season. I was really struggling and feeling a lot of pain, and I was just trying to get over that to get through the season. But this last game was worth it. There have been a lot of times I have thought about stopping for the year, getting my tendon repaired and being out for the next six months, but seeing this last day, especially the semi-finals where we won, seeing everyone’s faces and seeing all my friends. and the excitement that surrounded that game made all the pain that I personally experienced was worth it.

What type of training is involved for squash?Squash is one of the weird sports where it is a mixture of endurance so you have to be in aerobic shape but you also have to be able to do repeated lunges and constantly do these very difficult movements because the ball is not bouncing. not so much, so you must be able to move in and out of difficult positions. It’s also a target sport, so you have to hit the ball in the right spot, move around, and all of that stuff. There are a lot of moving parts. We do a lot of things on the court, fitness exercises, fitness exercises. I think one of the biggest additions to our training was the addition ofCoach [Jeremy] Weeks, who is our new strength and conditioning coach. He has been amazing over the past couple of years finding ways to adapt his weight room work to the squash court. I think we have one of the best, if not the best, strength and conditioning trainer in varsity squash.

What do you like in sport?I love the physical side of it. I love being able to break your opponent. There is nothing better than, after an hour-long game, realizing that you have physically broken your opponent, that you are fitter than them and that you have broken them so badly that they don’t. can no longer continue. I love this stuff. Love that you two are so close on the pitch and there really isn’t any space so you are fighting for position. It’s just very intense. There is no love lost on the pitch because there is so little space and you both occupy the same space.

How it plays out in the newPenn Squash Center?Obviously, it’s amazing. I’ve heard people comment who don’t know what squash is, and it’s really cool. I think we have one of the coolest facilities on campus. It’s sad we weren’t able to host the national championship at Penn this year; I know we may be able to host it next year. It’s gonna be really cool to show people what that looks like. I think it’s a great poster for squash and really showcases the sport.

Am I right in saying that you sign up for theGovernment Fels Institutenext year and you have another year of eligibility?Yes, I am registering at Fels for my masters next year and I will have another year to play. The team looks good and we hope we can play for a national championship on Sunday.