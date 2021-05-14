Wareham High School Fashion Show more than just a fashion statement





The second annual WAREHAM Wareham High School Fashion Show on Thursday was more than just a fashion statement. Even though it was the fashion statement, with categories that included seasons, sport, formal wear, streetwear, business casual, colors / tones, wearable art, fashion, indie / boho and casual comfort. The student models took turns on the track, which in this case was the outdoor walkway at the entrance to the high school out of respect for COVID. But it was a beautiful day, and probably more suited to display fashion than a dark auditorium. But the show was also a statement about the students’ ability to organize a multi-faceted event. Lisa Cunha, CAED Advisor / Fashion Marketing Teacher / Project Management Teacher, said, “My Fashion Marketing class collaborates with my Project Management class and we also collaborate with the Arts Department. The art department helped with the wearable arts category, where students took something they owned and recreated it. The only problem of the day was that some of the student models were unable to show up at the last minute, but the crew adjusted and the show went well. Fashion show director and senior Marissa Hathon said the event showcased what they learned from Cunhas’ fashion marketing and business projects classes. So we got together and combined it with DECA and planned the whole event, she said. Sophomore Indiana Troupe, CAED Fellow and Wareham Viking News Student Producer / Director / Writer, assisted with the WCTV production run by Wareham CommunityTelevisionAssistant Director and Education Coordinator Christian Fernandes. It’s one of the few chances that we get to combine two classes to work together, Troupe said. The fashion marketing class has all the outfits, then our project management class takes care of all the specifics and planning the events. This is the second time we have done this and we were happy to be able to do so despite COVID. I was doing it outside, which comes with new challenges, he laughed. But we definitely adapted. The project management class helps manage DECA, he added, and plans all DECA events, we combine this class and plan this event and make it a great CAED fundraising event. Models included Sophia Bell, Alex Bumpus, Sienna Cavallo, Evelyn Chase, Kaihlee Demello, CJ Dowes, Ava St. Germain, Mariyah Healey, Chloe Hogan, Marian Karam, Sophia Maniglia, Alayah Medeiros, Aria Moses, Madison Nerue, Kiley Reis Rousseau , Indy Troupe, Olivia Vaccaro, Emma, ​​Mackenzy, Nevaeh, Tajarah. Fashion Marketing Course Includes: Aliyah Alves, Julia Bottino, Alexandrea Bumpus, Sienna Cavallo, Evelyn Chase, Melody Cortez, Kaihlee Demello, Abigail Gifford, Mariyah Healey, Salim Karam, Alexander Leonard, Mackenzie Lopez, Alayah Medeiros, Arianna Montrond , Aria Moses, Journey Pells, James Pinkham, Arianna Powers, Ashlyn Ricardo, Ava St. Germaine, Wendy Sut, Olivia Vaccaro, Alexis Willis.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos