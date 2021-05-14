Get Ready for the Next Level in Business Casual Fashion – Sourcing Journal

Now that about a third of Americans are fully vaccinated, companies think about when bring back office workers At work. But after more than a year of seeing COVID-19 give new meaning to business casual – sales of pajamas more than lined last year in 2019 – employees and retailers are wondering what the new definition of business attire will be. Hint: casual and comfortable will play a major role.

Ford Motor Company plans to offer hybrid vehicle to 30,000 employees possibility of working from home, only coming to the office if each employee deems it necessary for team-building projects or activities. This is where the issue of work clothes gets sticky.

“I’m not of course we will see pajamasFord’s Kiersten Robinson, chief human resources officer, told CBS Sunday Morning. “But I would certainly expect a more casual dress code, absolutely.”

Benjamin Schneider from Euromonitor International, a fashion and luxury analyst, says that as consumers have increasingly chosen casual leisure styles during the pandemic, the line between fashion and sportswear will continue to blur.

“Consumers have increasingly chosen casual and comfortable items like loungewear and others [activewear] products versus more formal or trendy products, ”says Schneider. “While more forward-thinking items like dresses, skirts and jeans will certainly see a rebound from record low sales in 2020, as consumers now find opportunities to wear these items again, the long-term outlook for non-sporty clothing is not as upbeat as for [activewear]. As hybrid work becomes more common, office dress codes will loosen even more as companies attempt to attract remote workers who have become accustomed to working from home in a uniform made up of t- shirts, sweatpants and hoodies. “

The number of consumers who say they wear more comfortable clothes now than before the pandemic has dropped from 63% when the pandemic started to 74% this year, according to Cotton Incorporated’s Coronavirus Response Surveys (Wave 1, March 20 2020 and Wave 5, February 28, 2021).

Recently, consumers named t-shirts (47%) as the item of clothing they wore the most during the pandemic, according to the Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 5). Next come sweatpants, sweatshirts or jogging pants (38 percent), denim jeans (34 percent), leggings, jeggings or yoga pants (29 percent), shirts, athletic pants or shorts (25 percent) and athletic clothing / athletic shirts, pants or shorts (22 percent).

Edited, the retail market intelligence firm, says the global salon and nightwear markets should see $ 19.5 billion in growth from 2020 to 2024 and a CAGR of 9%.

“Coordinating hoodies, t-shirts and sets were ubiquitous in the designers’ collections during the Fall 2021 show, and men’s loungewear was recently added to the UK inflation basket, which gives weight to items based on consumer behavior, ”says Krista Corrigan of Edited, fashion and retail analyst. “These recent events, along with several other factors such as increased product investment and sales, indicate that the salon category is alive and well.”

Corrigan notes that in women’s clothing, sweatpants saw the most significant increase (72%), due to fast fashion retailers quickly embracing the comfort trend. Ribbed knit leggings, slit hem and seamless styles have also moved well. In men, Corrigan says arrivals are up 34% from 2020, with graphic t-shirts, sweatpants and hoodies being the dominant trend.

The majority of consumers (84%) agree that wearing comfortable clothing helps them feel better right now, according to Cotton Incorporated’s Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 5). What’s more, compared to clothes made from synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, 84% of consumers say cotton clothes are the most comfortable and softest, according to 2021 Cotton Incorporated. Lifestyle monitorTM Investigation. And the overwhelming majority say cotton is best for t-shirts (89%), casual wear (76%), and sportswear (52%).

This preference for cotton in a number of clothing categories is justified, given that nearly 4 in 5 consumers (79%) say cotton is their favorite fiber to wear, according to the MonitorTM research. This is remarkably more than the next consumer choices: polyester (3 percent) or rayon (1 percent).

More than 2 in 5 consumers say they are embarrassed by brands that substitute synthetic fibers for cotton in their T-shirts (45%), denim jeans (42%) and casual clothing (42%), according to the MonitorTM research. Another 39 percent dislike synthetic substitutions in their athletic wear, followed by their work and dress clothes (36 percent). In addition, the majority of buyers say they are ready to pay After to prevent cotton from being replaced by cheaper synthetic fibers in their T-shirts (60%), casual wear (56%), denim jeans (51%) and sportswear (51%).

Carla Buzasi, CEO and President of WGSN, the trend forecasting company, says brands should think about how they can provide comfort and reassurance to consumers today stricken by a pandemic.

“We are examining opportunities from clothing to interiors, texture and materials – these will be so important when people make purchasing decisions, ”Buzasi said at the recent Retail Connected 2021 digital event.“ I think if we get something out of it, we should think about the links that people will want to build with you, your brand and your products, and the connections with those around them. And if you can be the catalyst in the middle of it all, then I think you and your brands have a very bright future. “