John Legend Rocks The Brave Suit Trend Boring Men Are Afraid Of

The Legend of John enters another exciting chapter with this latest sartorial experience. The 42-year-old crooner (real name John Stephens) isn’t just one of the most talented musicians around: a singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and EGOT (c ‘ is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner)… But he’s also one of the hottest male celebrities on the planet, serving up style inspiration even more impressive than his vocal lineup. Take that souvenir 50s jacket he rocked on the red carpet, that tasty overcoat he paired with a very retro mohair sweater or that exceptionally dapper leather flight jacket he wore on one episode. of The voice, the hit TV show where he is one of the four main judges. Speaking of The voiceLegend’s latest appearance on the show heralded yet another winning cut – one that most boring men would be too intimidated to wear. With the help of his talented stylist, David Thomas, Legend wowed crowds in a hot pink Alexander McQueen suit, which he paired with Chuck Taylor-esque sneakers from the same brand plus a Like boys Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph t-shirt and gold: a truly luxurious and avant-garde ensemble. In 2021, you’d think men would have let go of their prejudices against pink, but many are still hesitant to wear the seemingly “ feminine ” hue. It’s a shame because pink is a rather versatile color to found an outfit – for example, Legend here. It’s perfect for a chic, casual look like this: abstract, playful but not too garish like a bright green or orange could be, for example. Pink is also suitable for a wide variety of skin tones and shapes, unlike some other color palettes. RELATED: How To Wear Pink, Any Occasion Other celebrity style icons who have worn pink suits lately include musicians Justin Bieber and Finneas o’connell (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator) as well as the actor Colman Domingo, among others. Apart The voice, The other big fuss of Legend has been to create his own brand of wine, Exclusive to Legend Vineyard, in collaboration with the famous Napa Valley winery Raymond Vineyards. Nor is he the only celebrity to have entered the wine game: check out Daniel Ricciardo’s tasty new collaboration with St Hugo. Read more







