Fashion
Matte Argyle meets the needs of plus size high fashion
PLAYA VISTA, California. It was her destiny from the day she was born.
Tashiba Jones-Wilson was named after old-school Toshiba TVs, but after two decades of working as a costume designer in Hollywood, she realized her true calling was another industry.
What would you like to know
- After two decades of working as a costume designer in Hollywood, Tashiba Jones-Wilson realized that her true calling was another industry.
- She opened a clothing store in Playa Vista called Matte Argyle
- It is an inclusive plus size haute couture company
- Jones-Wilson says clients can also have their hair done, make up, and enjoy the arts
Jones-Wilson is now fully invested in her new passionate project. She even flew home after working on the New Orleans set to showcase her inclusive plus-size haute couture business.
His clothing store, Matte Argyle, is located in Playa Vista. Guests can also have their hair done, put on makeup and enjoy the arts.
When she opened the store, Jones-Wilson knew she wanted Matte Argyle to be an experience. The name alone represents fashion and beauty in a place where two worlds collide.
“Matte refers to a finish and then Argyle is a really classic print that women and men wear again,” explained Jones-Wilson.
Classic and timeless, but Jones-Wilson was first known to open Matte Argyle for a specific group of people. The costume designer spent around 25 years choosing clothes for actors on set, but whenever she searched for a wardrobe for a plus-size actor or actress, her choices were extremely limited.
“It was always hard to find the really cool stuff for plus size women, like over a size 14. It would be really a problem,” she explained. “So you’re going to say, a Saks, where you have so many amazing designs and then you have to buy somebody that’s a size 14 and up and there’s really nothing there.”
She took a leap of faith in the midst of a pandemic and opened a storefront in Playa Vista with her manager, Tiffany Aldaco.
They wear designers who make men and women straight sizes ranging from 0-10 and plus sizes up to 3X.
I relied on a lot of relationships I already had with brands and locals, you know LA [people] due to his work in film and television. I would get a lot of those brands, “Jones-Wilson explained.” Being here now, I get these really cool calls from my fellow costume designers and stylists like, ‘hey, I have to dress this curvy actress, who is. -what you have? ‘
It’s a luxury, Aldaco said, many people who wear straight waists take it for granted. After meeting Jones-Wilson on set and hearing her take on her under-represented market, the celebrity makeup artist knew she wanted to come in.
“When she told me that she was looking to open up an inclusive size retail space, I was so excited because first of all you can only own so much Torrid, no shade. “But it’s like, I want to be able to be like the way I feel and fashion is a language you speak without having to say a word and plus size women have a lot to say.
Now she wears her confidence on her sleeves, or in this case, her versatile pockets which can be transformed into several different styles.
“Like how cute am I right now? Said Aldaco about the dress she was wearing that she bought from Matte Argyle.
These are the reactions Jones-Wilson is doing it for and she’s excited to continue to grow with in-house art galleries, online designer pop-up events and more. For her, fashion is therapy and a way to bring people together.
“You can have kind of a day off and have someone walk up to you smiling from ear to ear and talking about how cute you look, that makes you smile,” Jones-Wilson said.
Now she’s the one smiling from ear to ear.
If you want more information about Matte Argyle, visit www.matteargyle.com.
