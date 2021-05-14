Matte Argyle meets the needs of plus size high fashion

PLAYA VISTA, California. It was her destiny from the day she was born.

Tashiba Jones-Wilson was named after old-school Toshiba TVs, but after two decades of working as a costume designer in Hollywood, she realized her true calling was another industry.

She opened a clothing store in Playa Vista called Matte Argyle

It is an inclusive plus size haute couture company

Jones-Wilson says clients can also have their hair done, make up, and enjoy the arts

Jones-Wilson is now fully invested in her new passionate project. She even flew home after working on the New Orleans set to showcase her inclusive plus-size haute couture business.

When she opened the store, Jones-Wilson knew she wanted Matte Argyle to be an experience. The name alone represents fashion and beauty in a place where two worlds collide.

“Matte refers to a finish and then Argyle is a really classic print that women and men wear again,” explained Jones-Wilson.

Classic and timeless, but Jones-Wilson was first known to open Matte Argyle for a specific group of people. The costume designer spent around 25 years choosing clothes for actors on set, but whenever she searched for a wardrobe for a plus-size actor or actress, her choices were extremely limited.

“It was always hard to find the really cool stuff for plus size women, like over a size 14. It would be really a problem,” she explained. “So you’re going to say, a Saks, where you have so many amazing designs and then you have to buy somebody that’s a size 14 and up and there’s really nothing there.”

She took a leap of faith in the midst of a pandemic and opened a storefront in Playa Vista with her manager, Tiffany Aldaco.

They wear designers who make men and women straight sizes ranging from 0-10 and plus sizes up to 3X.

I relied on a lot of relationships I already had with brands and locals, you know LA [people] due to his work in film and television. I would get a lot of those brands, “Jones-Wilson explained.” Being here now, I get these really cool calls from my fellow costume designers and stylists like, ‘hey, I have to dress this curvy actress, who is. -what you have? ‘

It’s a luxury, Aldaco said, many people who wear straight waists take it for granted. After meeting Jones-Wilson on set and hearing her take on her under-represented market, the celebrity makeup artist knew she wanted to come in.

“When she told me that she was looking to open up an inclusive size retail space, I was so excited because first of all you can only own so much Torrid, no shade. “But it’s like, I want to be able to be like the way I feel and fashion is a language you speak without having to say a word and plus size women have a lot to say.

Now she wears her confidence on her sleeves, or in this case, her versatile pockets which can be transformed into several different styles.

“Like how cute am I right now? Said Aldaco about the dress she was wearing that she bought from Matte Argyle.

These are the reactions Jones-Wilson is doing it for and she’s excited to continue to grow with in-house art galleries, online designer pop-up events and more. For her, fashion is therapy and a way to bring people together.

“You can have kind of a day off and have someone walk up to you smiling from ear to ear and talking about how cute you look, that makes you smile,” Jones-Wilson said.

Now she’s the one smiling from ear to ear.

If you want more information about Matte Argyle, visit www.matteargyle.com.