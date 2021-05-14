How Nina Parker went from fashion commentator to fashion disruptor (video)

A lack of plus size clothing options has driven E! host Nina Parker to create her own fashion line for Macy’s.

“When I was younger I used to complain and I was like, ‘Oh, that sucks.’ As I got older I started to think to myself, “OK, what I feel is valid, but what can I do?” I really tried to do something about my discomfort, and my discomfort was really about the lack of options available, ”The Wrap’s“ Nightly Pop ”and“ Live From the Red Carpet ”host Lawrence Yee told Lawrence Yee. .

“I felt like I had these fashion instincts that I couldn’t play because the options just weren’t available to me,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Why can’t I have these kinds of jeans, jumpsuits, or shirts? Why is this not available to me? And that’s really what got me interested in making clothes because I kinda felt like, ‘Well, okay, if nobody does, I’m not going to stay here. . I will do it.'”

Parker proudly owns her “all women” take on fashion – a noticeably different approach to that of fellow red carpet fashion experts Brad Goreski and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

“When [E!] I first said we wanted you on the red carpet for these awards, I was like, “Are you sure?” Parker recalls. “What I bring is a realistic view of fashion that people don’t always relate to. My mom lives in Sacramento and her name is Phyllis. I always say, “Will Phyllis in Sacramento understand what we’re talking about?” And if she didn’t, then I knew I had to break it down into simple terms.

Portability is the key to the Nina Parker collection, which features comfortable and versatile designs. But there’s also a message behind the clothing line, including Parker’s favorite piece: a graffiti-style print that features handpicked words with special meanings (see above).

“I actually placed every word here strategically,” Parker explained. “There is the word ‘queen’. “Intrepid” on the chest. ‘Boss.’ ‘Hope.’ ‘Faith.’ These are all the things that keep me going when I’m frustrated or depressed, or just how I want people to see me when I go out. When we talk about women having that invisible crown, that’s what these empowering words do when you step out of the house.

Parker is not only a pioneer of fashion, but also of the night. With the end of Lilly Singh’s “A Little Late” show, the “Nightly Pop” host is one of the few late-night women of color (Amber Ruffin hosts a show on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. ).

Parker last month hosted ‘Nightly Pop’ with Loni Love and Kym Whitley, marking the first time three black women have hosted a late-night show (regular co-hosts Hunter March and Morgan Stewart were out tonight- the). Parker called the episode a “magical” experience.

“It was really fun. Effortlessly, ”Parker recalls. “They are in front of the camera who they are off camera. I am the same. So there were only three genuine people.

She continued, “It’s a shame that there isn’t more diversity late at night. And I think so many people are talking about it because there is such a lack of representation. This is why I am so happy to be included in this space. I still feel like a lot of people don’t know there is a black woman late at night. I really want to amplify this. I want people to know that they are represented. “

Part of that portrayal means tackling more difficult topics, including political brutality and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Last summer, Parker hosted a special race in America on the sister network Bravo and shared it personal experiences of racism on “Nightly Pop”.

“As you grow up Black, you learn to deal with the compartmentalization of your emotions. And unfortunately, you are working through the pain. You know, I’ve been dealing with racism and microaggressions my whole life, even when I was a kid and didn’t understand what was going on, ”Parker explained.

“For me, it’s about finding joy in the midst of the pain that you could possibly be in because this world doesn’t stop,” she continued. “That’s why I’m able to talk about entertainment and talk about Ben and JLo, but also being able to come back and do that Bravo race special in America, because black is not a monolith. There are so many caveats in our world that don’t necessarily exist in other worlds.

Parker was able to find that joy in creating his fashion line, and offers these farewell tips to those who also want to be a “disruptor,” especially women of color: “Reach out. I don’t think it hurts to shoot your photo. Just be so tenacious, but also do your own research … it’s always great to have a plan [and] know what you want to do.

Check out Parker’s extensive interview above to learn more about his clothing line and how E! walked through the rewards season during the pandemic.

The Nina Parker collection for Macy’s is available from May 14.