Netflixs Halston is your next must-see fashion drama

In the recently released trailer for Halston, you hear actor Ewan McGregor playing the lead say: I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion. Anyone who knows American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and his penchant for minimalism, and his archive of stylish athletic wear, will agree that Halston did exactly what McGregor claimed. Netflix’s new limited series, coming out May 14, details the epic careers of fashion icons and tumultuous social life. But before you start your streaming session, scroll forward to find everything you need to know about Netflix Halston and the man widely revered as the Americas’ premier celebrity designer.

Co-produced by television writer Ryan Murphy of Hollywood and LAYING, Halston is a five-part limited series that chronicles the rise of fashion icons to be hailed and explores its impact on the American fashion scene. The show is set in the 1970s and 1980s. This period was known as the heyday of Halstons and highlights his experiences at the legendary Studio 54 nightclub in New York City. Additionally, the show will feature two of Halston’s close friends and frequent collaborators: Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti (played by Krysta Rodriguez and Rebecca Dayan, respectively). Below you will find more general information about the upcoming show, quotes from Halstons costume designer and director, and more details that help flesh out the starry and living universe of the designers.

Halston Trailer

Who was Halston?

Halston (born Roy Halston Frowick) was one of the most influential designers of the 20th century and his work came to represent the disco era of the 70s. The designer was known for his use of high quality materials (think cashmere and Ultrasuede), her sexy but refined silhouettes and her elegant and opulent lifestyle. He was also one of the main players during the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show, which was a major turning point in the French perspective of American fashion and put designers like Halston, Stephen Burrows and Anne Klein on the map. Sadly, Halston lost control of his fashion house in the 1980s and later died in 1990 due to complications from AIDS.

In a statement shared by Netflix, executive producer and director Daniel Minahan spoke about Halston and his eventful career. Halston is the most famous person you’ve probably never heard of. His failures and successes have really taught people to stand out and market themselves, Minahan said. We live in an age obsessed with identity, and this is the story of a man who reinvented himself time and time again and, in a way, became the first influencer … He had a extremely successful fashion company, and he has marketed and branded himself and his name as part of his product. Then it was all gone. It is extremely relevant.

Halston Cast members

The stars of the series Trainspotting and Star wars actor Ewan McGregor as Halston. In the Netflix press release, it was revealed that the actor performed all of his own fashion-related scenes on the series. This means that when you see McGregor cutting and pinning clothes on the show, he actually does all the work, he didn’t have a duplicate body. The actor learned to cut and pin fabric like Halston did and observed costume designer Jeriana San Juan to observe her work practices. McGregor even went so far as to mirror where and how San Juans’ eye line moved as she worked.

Actor Rebecca Dayan also stars as Italian jewelry designer Elsa Peretti. Actor Krysta Rodriguez embodies the singing, acting and dancing triple threat Liza Minnelli while actor Gian Franco Rodriguez embodies the artist and showcase Victor Hugo. Fisherman Bill Pullman plays the businessman and close acquaintance of Halston, David Mahoney, while Elementarys David Pittu plays American illustrator Joe Eula.

Halston Parcel

The limited series follows Halstons’ meteoric rise and struggles to keep himself afloat, as well as his fashion house. As you watch Halstons’ journey through the industry, you’ll watch the creative love story between him and his muses, like Minnelli and Peretti, blossom and see him create his unmistakably iconic legacy. The show also documents the dangerous adventures of designers in the New York party scene and portrays Halstons struggling to keep control of his business. Additionally, the show will also cover the death of Halstons, according to Murphy in a interview with Vogue.

HalstonCostume designer

In a press release, Halstons San Juan details how she and her team put the costumes together. Most of the plays on our show about our main characters are created from scratch. I have found vintage merchants from all over the world, but vintage clothing is often not in fantastic shape, and I wanted to make sure the costumes fit with the same ease and effortless style that defines Halston, San Juan said.

There are also many original Halston pieces in the show. All of Halstons’ records were taken apart when he left the company, but I was able to find parts that were hidden, the costume designer said. We worked with JSGroup International to draw original parts. There were also some wonderful pieces that vintage collectors lent me.

(+) Courtesy of Netflix (+) Courtesy of Netflix (+) Courtesy of Netflix

The recreation of the 1973 Battle of Versailles Fashion Show for Halston

I was able to go into the Conde Nast archives and personally peruse all of the archival material, and delved into every detail I could find for the other participating key designers Bill Blass, Stephen Burrows, Anne Klein , Oscar de la Renta and their work at the time, San Juan said in a statement. We weren’t able to recreate the entire show, but we did create a small curated collection of pieces considered to be the most iconic in the Halstons collection, and I created pieces to complement those collections to make them cohesive and to have a very individual voice. for every designer.

The costume designer also revealed that the recreated fashion show scene featured an original Halston piece: a beautiful sequined kaftan, which actually walked in Versailles.

Halston Release date

The original limited series debuts on Netflix on May 14, 2021.