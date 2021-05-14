Insiders say fashion should brace for ‘all-virtual future’ – Glossy





Over the past year, some of the most basic tenets of the fashion industry have been turned upside down. Brands don’t need stores to attract customers. Social media advertising doesn’t have to be polite to be effective. But now there’s an even bigger disruption in the way: Clothes don’t have to exist physically to sell.

Virtual fashion has been hovering on the fringes of the industry for years, but like many things, the pandemic has helped accelerate its passage into the mainstream. Just last year, big influencers made virtual fashion a more popular concept and big brands started experimenting with it more visibly. While still marginal to the industry as a whole, fashion insiders at various brands believe it’s only a matter of time before virtual clothing turns into a real trend. .

“I believe we are on the right path to a fully virtual augmented reality future,” sneaker designer Jeff Staple told Glossy in late April. “Well see a world where you don’t even have to own the physical shoes. You can just own a virtual version of it and post on social media with these augmented reality shoes on your feet and get the same social credibility. “ The exact concept Staple was referring to has already been embraced by Tribute, a company launched in 2020 that markets itself as a contactless fashion brand. It produces limited series of digital fashion pieces, typically selling only around 100 copies of each and prices between $ 29 and $ 699. Once purchased, Tribute’s 3D artists will virtually tailor the piece to the consumer’s photo of choice, which can then be posted on social media with the same social credibility that comes with purchasing a real piece. While Tribute is still new, his pieces have already graced the social media pages of influencers like Diesel Art Director Nicola Formichetti. But virtual fashion isn’t limited to small niche brands like Tribute. In 2019, Moschino launched a real-life collection inspired by The Sims, which was then published as virtual coins in the game, and Gucci created clothes to be worn by a gamer avatar in Pokemon Go. But recently, virtual fashion has become more robust. Along with six other designers, Collina Strada founder and designer Hillary Taymour created clothes for avatars in the IMVU virtual social space, which goes on sale May 28. Taymour and his team created a variety of virtual parts, some of which were original and some based on existing physical parts. The parts were 3D modeled by IMVU users chosen by Lindsay Anne Aamodt, Marketing Director for IMVU.IMVU allows users to create and sell their own parts, and the designers chosen for this process were those who already had significant success in selling their own virtual. products on the platform. For Taymour, virtual fashion is the next step in the industry because, aesthetically, it allows designers to push boundaries and constraints, which should be the goal of any designer. Additionally, she said that while Gen Z is already the most open to virtual fashion, it will be their successors – Generation Alpha – who will grow up in an extremely virtual world. “This is where I can continue to push the boundaries,” Taymour said. “The past year has changed so much, and just having a model walk the runway is not enough. You need something more to keep fashion innovative – especially for a small brand like mine, not like Gucci or someone who can do whatever they want. Brands like mine need to continue to evolve and give people a reason to consult us. “ Collina Strada’s designs will be uploaded to IMVU at the end of May, with a worldwide fashion show showcasing the virtual designs of Collina Strada and other designers, including Mowalola and Mimi Wade. Aamodt said virtual fashion is one of IMVU’s main draws to its 7 million users. About 200,000 of these people create virtual fashion pieces to share on the site, and 1% of these designers earn more than $ 10,000 per month from virtual clothing sales. These designers’ IMVU coins will also be released as NFT, via the newly launched IMVU showcase on the NFT OpenSea marketplace. But Aamodt said she sees the growth of NFTs and virtual fashion as two separate phenomena. “NFTs are very individual, but virtual fashion is about the community,” Aamodt said. “The community really stimulates growth and motivates the continued creation of more virtual pieces.” But NFTs are helping to integrate virtual fashion by standardizing the idea of ​​paying real money for a virtual item. In 2019, years before the current NFT boom, virtual fashion brand The Manufacturer was selling NFT digital dresses up to $ 10,000. Soon, virtual fashion will no longer even be limited to avant-garde brands like Collina Strada. More and more consumer brands are also playing with virtual fashion. Brie Olson, brand director at PacSun, said she couldn’t announce anything specific, but teased that her brand was working on something that would see them enter the virtual fashion space. “I absolutely believe that digital fashion and a digital representation of yourself will be a driving force for fashion in the future,” she said. “This is going to be very important, and we’re going to make sure we’re ready for it when it happens.”







