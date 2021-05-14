New York Fashion Week promises to be biggest in years





If President Joe Biden promises fireworks and barbecues on July 4, the CFDA is working very hard to resuscitate New York Fashion Week from the clutches of the coronavirus. Throughout the pandemic, designers have used a variety of methods to organize fashion shows while keeping models, staff and attendees safe. Christian Siriano held his Spring 2021 show outdoors and socially distant, while Dior experimented with digital films and activations for their haute couture collections. And while pandemic-era fashion shows have enjoyed varying levels of success, there is no substitute for the allure of cramming into tiny benches, watching models strut the length of the street. path and hope that your look is ignited enough to be photographed by a street style photographer. This year the NYFW promises to be even bigger, flashier and longer than the past few weeks, culminating with the Met Gala. Here’s what to expect in September 2021. American designers are returning to New York in droves. In recent seasons, several American labels, such as Thom Browne and Altuzarra, staged their shows at Paris Fashion Week ostensibly to capitalize on prestige. This year, the IMG Fashion Alliance is offering funding to designers who choose to show in New York until 2022, reported on New York Times. Of the decision to return to New York, Joseph Altuzarra said he felt a really strong kinship with the city that I hadn’t felt so deeply for a long time. Rodartes Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who experimented with Parisian shows before returning to New York in 2018, confirmed their decision to stay in the United States, telling the Time that we are honored to be able to participate in an incredible community of creativity that inspires us to be our best. Special guest designers will also host fashion shows. Tom Ford, the current president of the Council on Fashion Designers of America, confirmed that he will present a collection at NYFW in September, with Pyer Moss, which ends a two-year hiatus from the brands fashion week presentations. Brand Buzzy Telfar also teased a September event, although they told the Time that it will perform in their own quirky and disruptive brand identity. European designers are also announcing shows in New York, including Moschino, designed by the very American Jeremy Scott, and the Croation label VENA candies. The Met Gala is also taking place. Just when your feet revolted against trekking all over New York City to catch the shows, the fashion prom night will close a busy fashion week schedule. The 2021 Met Gala will take place on September 13, with an American fashion theme. Since the fashion elite will always be in town, Wintours’ decision to host the chic gala after the shows are over should include plenty of parties and side events if models, editors, and designers can stay awake too. long time.

