MMore than 350 pairs of shoes, from monogrammed Nol Cowards slippers to white Toffeln clogs worn by a frontline health worker, will be on display as part of the long-delayed Shoephoria exhibit at the Fashion Museum in Bath.

The runway, which opens next week, also features Kanye West-designed Yeezy sneakers, cream calico pants that transform into Gareth Pugh boots and 36 pairs of Manolo Blahniks. It was scheduled to open last year, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Curator Rosemary Harden said: We had to open 10 days before the lockdown last spring, so the timing was not ideal.

When it became clear that the museum would not be reopening anytime soon, a small team of curators took the time to expand the collection from 100 pairs to 350.

Harden said they decided to use the time to double the collection and fit shoes into the existing collection, swapping [other accessories], mostly fans. We call shoe interventions.

More cabinets were erected, a passersby gallery for local shoe lovers was introduced, and 100 pairs of shoes were dropped into the museum’s existing show, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects, providing what Harden calls pockets of context.

1966 Clarks Courrges style boots. Photograph: Peter Stone / Fashion Museum Bath

Now, a pair of white Clarks boots inspired by Andr Courrges rub shoulders with 1965 Yves Saint Laurents cream and navy Mondrian suits. Under a cream Madras lace dress from 1817, silk slippers straight out of the pages of Persuasion. Instead of dividing the exhibits, they merged them.

The revised exhibition is divided into three parts and covers three centuries. The first and third are chronological. Beginning with the oldest shoes in the collection of red velvet mules with gold embroidery from the 1690s, it ends with Jane Austens England, showing the transition from heels to slippers, and why, in the 19th century silhouette, the flattery takes precedence. Heels worked with a wide skirt, flats with a long silhouette that flashes at the heel. Harden said: In some ways, the addition of shoes on the lock was a happy accident. He shows us, visitors and curators, new ways of looking at clothing.

The third and final part is a genius of the remaining decades. In the Roaring Twenties there were heather gold leather shoes with diamond buckles. The leap from post-war austerity to 1950s modernity is exemplified by wood-soled laces placed next to a pair of physics-defying pair of gold and plastic heeled shoes from 1949. The years 60’s and 70’s are represented by space age ankle boots and rainbow platforms. In due course, the exhibition ends with sneakers.

The middle part has a largely thematic approach. March, Fetish and Protest are among 10 themes divided into display cases, each stacked with boxes to resemble a display case. Borrowing from the Devil Wears Prada approach to cerulean blue, the idea is to show why we wear what we wear. So, the remains of Roman soles can be found next to hot pink Balenciaga sole sandals from 2010. A pair of over the knee boots worn by local trout fishermen sit next to trendy brown fishnet boots by Herbert Levine.

Given the situation, Harden said it was difficult to borrow shoes and there were obvious holes, namely no Birkenstocks and no McQueen Armadillo shoes. An Awesome Manolo Blahniks Collection Blahnik is a Bath dweller in two separate wardrobes almost turns the exhibit into a boutique, but heels owned by Ginger Rogers and Margot Fonteyn are likely to be the main draw.

After times of crisis, clothing can indicate a new era. Check out the snapping heels of the 1920s or the logo-mania that followed the financial crash of 2008. Those curious about how the pandemic has shaped our wardrobes and whether the lockdown has retired the heel will find no answers here. As the name of the exhibition suggests, Shoephoria is a celebration, not an obituary.