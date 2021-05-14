Barcelona star on style, substance and another Champions League final





In many ways, Lieke Martens’ career trajectory has mirrored the growth of professional women’s football in Europe. In the last four years alone she has scored as Netherlands won a European title, played in a Champions League final, was crowned The best player in the world and get into a victory of a World Cup championship. Along the way, Martens, the Barcelona and Netherlands star, rode the wave of popularity of a sport that not so long ago struggled to gain attention and sponsors. , to fill stadiums or even to provide a viable career path for many of the world’s most talented players. the game.

The Barcelona team turned professional in 2015 and in six years became the most dominant in Spain. This season he has scored 128 goals and allowed five as he strived for the league title, winning all 26 games he has played so far. Her dominance, and that of longtime women’s football powers like Olympique de Lyon and Sunday opponent Chelsea, not to mention more recent investments from deep-pocketed newcomers like Manchester City and Real Madrid, are reshaping the game of women’s clubs on the continent.

In Barcelona, ​​women’s football is here to stay. While the programs budget of € 4m, nearly $ 5m, is overshadowed by its investment in the male roster, team managers are determined to instill in players the same philosophy of technical excellence and the system. based on the possession that characterizes Barcelona Football from the junior ranks to the professional leagues. To play and compete as we wish, in the standard in which we want to compete, for this the best players are those who grow up with us and are perfectly suited to this style, said Markel Zubizarreta, the executive responsible for women. football in Barcelona. Barcelona now have 13 players on their roster who have gone through their academy, but in a way that is reminiscent of how great Dutchman Johan Cruyff led the men’s team to glory five decades ago, it was Martens who carries the power of the star. Days before leading Barcelona against Chelsea in the Champions League final on Sunday, Martens, 28, discussed the growth of women’s football, the changes she has seen in her decade in the sport and the power of late (but significant) investments in women’s football. . This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. What are the emotions three days before the biggest game in women’s football? It’s a little different. The focus is on this great moment for the club. In the end, we shouldn’t change anything because we’ve done so well this season. We must continue what we are doing.

Not that long ago there were very few fully professional clubs in Europe, very few opportunities for successful careers, and now we are seeing unprecedented investment and interest. Can you describe this period? I think people are really interested in watching women’s football now, whereas five years ago people weren’t really interested. Now people are really excited to see these big games, like the final. How did you notice this increase in interest? If you see media attention, for example. This week, it’s amazing the number of requests we have received. Yesterday I was busy. I am busy today. The focus has never been greater. If I see, for example, the national team, how many people came to the stadium before the pandemic, it was still full. These things are amazing. When i play here the Johan Cruyff stadium, it is always full. People want to come see us and support us. It’s really different from a few years ago.

Sweden was once at the forefront of the growth of professional women’s football, and you played there before you joined Barcelona. But teams like Rosengard and Kopparbergs, which closed in december, can no longer compete with the richest clubs in the world. Are the changing dynamics bittersweet? Kopparbergs, Rosengard, these clubs were necessary. They really put in the effort, really supported women’s football. But of course in the end we were really waiting for the big clubs to believe in women’s football. And his progress. We had to wait for it, but it also helps us to reach a better level, to make women’s football more interesting. What is the environmental difference that you encountered in Barcelona? Rosengard had a very good staff, and things around us were really good, but it was only a women’s club. But I think it’s impossible to compare with the big clubs. It’s really a good thing that we finally have all these great clubs. I’m really happy that Real Madrid are joining now as well. This is what we need in the women’s game.

Can you see a qualitative impact of all this investment on performance? I’m so happy to play against some really good players. This is what we need. These players used to be amazing, but now we have so many great players, and it’s so cool. I think in the future it will be even better because all these girls who are at the highest level did not have the best training when they were a little girl. Little girls now have the same practice as boys at the same age.

How important is the Barcelona style, the values ​​that the club instills in its players, for the performance we see on the pitch? Some people say that not sacrificing style in the 2019 finale led to Barcelona invaded by Lyon That day. I think that’s why they’re really specific who they’re hooking up with. They want people who fit in the Bara style, and like you said, in the final in 2019 it was already 3-0 after 50 minutes, but it had been a really good experience for us. We take that in this Sunday as well. I think it will be a totally different situation. How did you personally deal with the sudden fame that your success with the Netherlands and Barcelona brought you? After winning the Euros in 2017, I was recognized all over the Netherlands and even abroad. Off the pitch my life has changed, but I have to face it. It’s part of it, and that’s what men’s football has, and that’s what we wanted. I’ve always said it would be nice to get the recognition. And now we have it.

Do you think you’ll use that higher profile to lead on issues beyond the realm, like, say, Megan Rapinoe? In fact, I haven’t used it much. I should use my voice a little more. I will do this in the future. Barcelona have remained undefeated in the league this season. Maybe you wish the other teams were better and the league more competitive? By doing well in the Champions League, we show that Spain is really investing in women’s football. I think it will help the Spanish league to improve as well, but we have to be patient. It just takes a little longer. We are heading in the right direction, if you see what we have been doing, in a few years in Barcelona. And I’m really happy with what Real Madrid are doing. The level increases, but you cannot go from zero to 100. This season, the Chelsea-Barcelona final is a marked change from when Lyon were the only spectacle in town. (Lyon had won the Champions League five years in a row before losing in the quarter-finals this year.) Lyon have a very good team, but it’s really good that other teams are in the final. It’s really exciting to see that other teams have improved a lot as well. They have invested in women’s football and it is paying off.

