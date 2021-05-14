Trinity towers over Greenwood Christian in a unique way

Ben Kleber has seen his teams win games in different ways during his 12 years as a baseball coach and assistant.

On Thursday night, Kleber saw his Trinity Lutheran Cougars win in a different way than the previous games he had coached.

I’ve never won on a kick before. This is a first for me, he says.

With a strikeout late in the eighth inning, Lawson Woods was safe at first on a pitch error by Greenwood third baseman Christian.

Woods got second base on a hesitant call. Jack Marksberry was safe at the start when the third baseman failed to find his ball on the ground.

The base umpire called another setback on the pitcher and Woods scored the only end of the game for the 1-0 victory.

They had already warned him once, Kleber said. They called the balk and then they showed him what he was doing. As a pitcher, you really have to make sure you’re sitting there.

Both teams had the opportunity to score throughout the game. Greenwood left two runners on goal in the second set, a second runner in the fifth and a third runner in the sixth, and missed 7 runners for the game.

Woods threw a 3-stroke shutout while striking out 12 and walking 3 for the win.

He said it was the first time he has ruled a team for eight innings.

I was locating my fastball really well. At the start of the game, I could put my change where I wanted it just to throw it off balance. Around the fourth inning my curve ball started to work and from there I felt automatic on the mound.

Woods has said this match and the Rising Sun game are his two best at locating his locations.

It’s a great feeling (to get the shutout), especially one of my last times playing on this field, said Woods.

Kleber said, Lawson did a hell of a job. This is what I was looking for. I challenged him a bit before the game and told him I wanted to see the Lawson from two years ago. This Lawson was a bulldog and he came out today and he threw like that.

This is what we would need, because in sections you need to have more than one arm to cross it. With the way Jack throws and the way Lawson threw today, I like our chances against anybody, but we have to be able to play defense and we have to be able to hit the ball.

Five Trinity hitters combined for 7 hits with Woods and Marksberry each getting 2 hits.

Kleber said, I got a little too aggressive in the first run with the stealing call and then trying (to have Marksberry) trying to get the third on the triple call. I probably should have held them back a bit. We wanted to be aggressive on the bases.

This is what I was looking for. When it comes to that, it’s the same as Salem (Tuesday) night. The top three get most of our success. Someone else has to step in. I was trying to move the line up, shoot some guys.

Someone has to intervene. We have a week and a half left (before the section) and it’s do or die.

The Trinity hitters struck 11 times and received no marches.

Their pitchers got us off balance today, Kleber said. We need to have better approaches. We looked at a lot of fastballs. We knew what the referee called the game and we still watched them.

You have to be able to adjust in the game, and we didn’t do a great job on that today.

Trinity (12-10) will host New Washington for their final home game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

