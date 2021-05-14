Best baseball caps for men 2021: best baseball hats from Uniqlo, Patagonia, Reiss and more





You don't have to be a major baseball star to appreciate the benefits of a good baseball cap. These overflowing wonders first emerged on diamond in the mid-1800s, but when Hollywood heavyweights began embracing them in the 1970s and 1980s, their transition from field to fashion began to accelerate. Today, the baseball cap is an integral part of the men's fashion landscape and a must-have summer accessory. Not only is this an easy way to add a touch of personality to an outfit, but it will keep the sun out of your face and eliminate the very real possibility of a sunburnt scalp. So which one should you buy? There are plenty of options to choose from, but in our experience there are also a handful of brands that do a much better job than others. Read more: Below, we're sharing a handpicked selection of our favorite baseball caps available for purchase now, from brands and retailers that we know are the best in the game. We've included a range of styles and prices to suit all tastes and budgets, but all are united by common themes: they look the part, they are comfy, and they fit like a dream. Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap It's impossible not to love Patagonia, with the stylish outdoor costume and ruthless commitment to reducing its impact on the environment. The brand also makes cute baseball caps, like this one, which comes in a selection of colors including a lovely shade of house brick, and has the instantly recognizable Fitzroy logo patch from California labels on the front. You can't go wrong with this one. Norse Projects twill sports cap The humble cap has long been a part of Norse Projects' biannual collections. At first it was a five-panel cap with a small rectangular tag that served as the Danish brand's hero headgear, but in recent years it has been replaced by this simple twill sports cap. Like Nordic projects, the design is clean and understated, but with a strong emphasis on quality. Each is made in the USA and features tone-on-tone Norse Projects embroidery on the back and a small white N on the front. Colors vary from season to season and we love this pastel yellow summer version for SS21. Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Baseball Cap There aren't many bona fide baseball cap classics out there, but the Polo Ralph Laurens branded twill cap is one of them. It features a clean design with a canvas strap and buckle on the back, and the iconic polo player logo on the front that's simple but effective. It's also relatively inexpensive, when it comes to designer baseball caps, so if you're looking for a versatile cap from an influential brand but don't want to drain your bank account, this is certainly the way to go. Battenwear Ikat Field Cap California-based brand Battenwear takes inspiration from vintage outdoor gear and beach culture, while infusing its designs with a distinctively Japanese flavor, courtesy of designer and founder Shinya Hasegawa. Caps are one of the brand's calling cards, and this season there are some really eye-catching options. Take this green and blue number for example. Its cut from traditional Indonesian ikat fabric which is pre-dyed to create interesting patterns, and has the added benefit of being extremely lightweight and breathable for the summer months. It is also made in the USA, which means peace of mind when it comes to quality. Uniqlo five-panel cap At a shade below 15, it's hard to fault this basic five-panel cap from Uniqlo. In fact, we've seen similar single hats up to over 50 from so-called premium labels, and the quality is largely indistinguishable. The five-panel design offers a change of pace if you're used to traditional six-panel baseball caps, and the nylon strap and clip system on the back makes it easy to get the perfect fit. Nike Heritage 86 logo-embroidered cotton-corduroy baseball cap Playing with different textures is a great way to add a little depth to your look, and a baseball cap can be the perfect vehicle to do it. This navy blue option from Nike won't break the bank, but it will give even the most pedestrianized outfits a subtle focal point and look great when paired with other textured fabrics. We love the Nike brand, a subtle nod to the 1990s and a nice finishing touch. Ciele Athletics Go SC Cap Ciele makes headwear for the discerning runner, but you don't need a Strava Premium membership to reap the benefits of these lightweight caps. This one is made from a quick-drying recycled fabric and even offers UPF +40 protection from the sun. All of this makes it ideal for grinding PBs on hot summer days, but also well suited for sitting in a beer garden all afternoon. Make your choice. Stssy Low Pro Cap The baseball cap may have its roots in sports, but it has since been adopted as a cornerstone of the streetwear world. With that in mind, Stssy is arguably the original streetwear brand, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that caps are one of their staples. Made of shiny white cotton canvas, with an iconic script on the front, this one is perfect for deflecting the summer sun and wouldn't be out of place on the golf course if you feel like jotting down interesting spots on your map as well. Reiss suedette baseball cap Suede baseball caps were everywhere during an era when menswear was still obsessed with understated luxury above all else. This sub-genre of men's style has died out a bit since then, but we were keen to keep this high-end take on the classic cap alive. We say buckskin, but this one is actually buckskin, which is another word for faux buckskin. But don't let that put you off, it's just as compelling as the real thing, the only difference being that it won't be completely ruined if the heavens decide to open. The verdict: baseball caps We love the color and simplicity of this logo baseball cap from Patagonia. It's well made and durable, as you would expect from the brand, and has the durability aspect to it as well. Also, at 35, it might not be the cheapest cap, but it certainly isn't the most expensive. For more accessories for summer and beyond, check out our review of the best sunglasses for men to wear all year round On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

