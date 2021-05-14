Fashion
Nigerian fashion pioneer Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm to be celebrated at ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition
She has been considered one of Africa’s most important designers and a pioneer in Nigerian fashion.
Folashade “Shade” Thomas-Fahm is now one of the names celebrated by the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London. Scheduled to open next year, its Africa Fashion exhibition will commemorate past and contemporary African designers, including Malian Chris Seydou and Ghanaian Kofi Ansah.
Often described as the country’s first modern designer, Thomas-Fahm is a former president of the Nigeria Fashion Designers Association and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at Arise Magazine Fashion Week in Lagos in 2011. .
But an illustrious fashion career was not there when she first moved from Lagos to London in 1953. Initially planning a nursing education, she recalls changing her mind after seeing shop windows while walking through the city. “I knew fashion was my calling there,” she says.
Folashade “Shade” Thomas-Fahm in the 1970s. Credit: Shade Thomas-Fahm / Courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum
Gain independence
After studying fashion in London, Thomas-Fahm returned to Nigeria and opened a factory and boutique under the name Maison Shade (later Shade’s Boutique), which has become a must-see for those looking for contemporary fashion.
In the 1960s, she became known for using traditional Nigerian textiles. His foray into the fashion world took place in tandem with independence movements across the continent.
“In the 1950s and 1960s there was a sort of confusion over who we are,” she said. “Anything western was rented out and no one seemed to care about our own locally produced materials. I never felt that way.”
The director of the V&A exhibition is the curator of the African and African Diaspora Fashion Museum, Christine Checinska. For the past year, she has been addressing industry icons, including Thomas-Fahm.
Checinska said Thomas-Fahm’s reassessment of indigenous textiles and silhouettes rings with the advent of independence for many African nations and women, symbolizing an affirmation of African identities.
“This moment of independence and liberation was this moment of pride to be African, of pride to be Black,” said Checinska. “There has been a real galvanization of creativity around the arts, but especially in fashion. You have had wonderful designers like Shade Thomas-Fahm bubbling over these years,” she added.
“We want to provide a platform for iconic designers like Shade Thomas-Fahm. It is important to play a role in ensuring that his contribution to the world’s fashion history is recognized.
Checinska also notes the importance of celebrating the diversity of fashions across the continent. She said that too often representations of Africa focus on what is missing. “We want our starting point to be abundance and diversity.”
A leaflet for Shade’s Boutique, 1971. Credit: Shade Thomas-Fahm / Courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum
To capture the cultural imprint of the industry, which extends far beyond the continent itself, the exhibition appealed to the public for personal testimonials from those who have worn designer clothes and for rare examples. of their work.
Audience involvement is important to Checinska because it is a testament to how clothes serve as a tool for self-representation. “Coming from the African diaspora myself, I was very aware of the place of fashion in the daily life of most people,” she said. “The way we dress can shape and reflect how we feel. It can allow us to push the boundaries of society that might lock us in and make us smaller or invisible. By wearing something on your body, just like you. assemble, you can oppose the hierarchies and values of society, ”she added.
A bright future
In addition to the pioneers, the exhibition will celebrate the innovative designers of today.
Checinska highlights Nkwo Onwuka as a designer to watch. Its Nigerian brand NKWO aims to reduce textile waste by creating limited edition pieces from recycled denim, end-of-line fabrics and cutting table waste.
“Fashion coming from the mainland can be more than just print and color. There are elements of texture, form and function,” said Onwuka.
Designer Nkwo Onwuka greets the public during Arise Fashion Week on April 21, 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria. Credit: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images
She said she was thrilled to continue the legacy of Thomas-Fahm.
“One of the things that stood out to me about Shade’s work was how she insisted on using iconic Nigerian fabrics and styles at a time when most women in society believed our local fashion items were lower, ”Onwuka said.
“I show that it is important to value what we have and that through innovation we can wear clothes that tell the African story in a way that is not Western but really modern”, a- she added.
Thomas-Fahm agrees. “So much that the world appreciates has come from Africa,” she said. “I think it’s time they stopped pretending that they don’t get so many of their ideas from us.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]