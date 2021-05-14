Nigerian fashion pioneer Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm to be celebrated at ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition

Written by Sana Noor Haq, CNN

She has been considered one of Africa’s most important designers and a pioneer in Nigerian fashion.

Folashade “Shade” Thomas-Fahm is now one of the names celebrated by the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London. Scheduled to open next year, its Africa Fashion exhibition will commemorate past and contemporary African designers, including Malian Chris Seydou and Ghanaian Kofi Ansah.

Often described as the country’s first modern designer, Thomas-Fahm is a former president of the Nigeria Fashion Designers Association and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at Arise Magazine Fashion Week in Lagos in 2011. .

But an illustrious fashion career was not there when she first moved from Lagos to London in 1953. Initially planning a nursing education, she recalls changing her mind after seeing shop windows while walking through the city. “I knew fashion was my calling there,” she says.

Folashade “Shade” Thomas-Fahm in the 1970s. Credit: Shade Thomas-Fahm / Courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum

Gain independence

After studying fashion in London, Thomas-Fahm returned to Nigeria and opened a factory and boutique under the name Maison Shade (later Shade’s Boutique), which has become a must-see for those looking for contemporary fashion.

In the 1960s, she became known for using traditional Nigerian textiles. His foray into the fashion world took place in tandem with independence movements across the continent.

“In the 1950s and 1960s there was a sort of confusion over who we are,” she said. “Anything western was rented out and no one seemed to care about our own locally produced materials. I never felt that way.”

The director of the V&A exhibition is the curator of the African and African Diaspora Fashion Museum, Christine Checinska. For the past year, she has been addressing industry icons, including Thomas-Fahm.

Checinska said Thomas-Fahm’s reassessment of indigenous textiles and silhouettes rings with the advent of independence for many African nations and women, symbolizing an affirmation of African identities.

“This moment of independence and liberation was this moment of pride to be African, of pride to be Black,” said Checinska. “There has been a real galvanization of creativity around the arts, but especially in fashion. You have had wonderful designers like Shade Thomas-Fahm bubbling over these years,” she added.

“We want to provide a platform for iconic designers like Shade Thomas-Fahm. It is important to play a role in ensuring that his contribution to the world’s fashion history is recognized.

Checinska also notes the importance of celebrating the diversity of fashions across the continent. She said that too often representations of Africa focus on what is missing. “We want our starting point to be abundance and diversity.”

A leaflet for Shade’s Boutique, 1971. Credit: Shade Thomas-Fahm / Courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum

To capture the cultural imprint of the industry, which extends far beyond the continent itself, the exhibition appealed to the public for personal testimonials from those who have worn designer clothes and for rare examples. of their work.

Audience involvement is important to Checinska because it is a testament to how clothes serve as a tool for self-representation. “Coming from the African diaspora myself, I was very aware of the place of fashion in the daily life of most people,” she said. “The way we dress can shape and reflect how we feel. It can allow us to push the boundaries of society that might lock us in and make us smaller or invisible. By wearing something on your body, just like you. assemble, you can oppose the hierarchies and values ​​of society, ”she added.

A bright future

In addition to the pioneers, the exhibition will celebrate the innovative designers of today.

Checinska highlights Nkwo Onwuka as a designer to watch. Its Nigerian brand NKWO aims to reduce textile waste by creating limited edition pieces from recycled denim, end-of-line fabrics and cutting table waste.

“Fashion coming from the mainland can be more than just print and color. There are elements of texture, form and function,” said Onwuka.

Designer Nkwo Onwuka greets the public during Arise Fashion Week on April 21, 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria. Credit: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

She said she was thrilled to continue the legacy of Thomas-Fahm.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Shade’s work was how she insisted on using iconic Nigerian fabrics and styles at a time when most women in society believed our local fashion items were lower, ”Onwuka said.

“I show that it is important to value what we have and that through innovation we can wear clothes that tell the African story in a way that is not Western but really modern”, a- she added.

Thomas-Fahm agrees. “So much that the world appreciates has come from Africa,” she said. “I think it’s time they stopped pretending that they don’t get so many of their ideas from us.”