



Trapped in luxury, Halston slid down JC Penney’s slippery slope to luggage, sunglasses, sheets, whatever until, finally, it was taken entirely from him, thanks to a combination of buyouts from companies, bad behavior and a major misunderstanding: his belief that the name and the designer could not be separated. He was, of course, wrong, as several other designers have since learned. As with his clothing, Halston was ahead of the game when it became a business. Even his mistakes were repeated. Indeed, a brief and incomplete list of designers who have followed Halston and also lost control of their brand includes Herv Lger, who attempted an unsuccessful comeback as Herv Leroux; Roland Mouret, who briefly became RM2 before finally buying his brand; and John Galliano, who currently designs for Maison Margiela while another man creates John Galliano. (Martin Margiela, the founder of Maison Margiela, walks around Belgium himself.) Today, each designer is expected to have multiple brand extensions; limited edition collaborations with mass brands are a popular commodity; and the conglomeration of fashion is taken for granted at least by those who aspire to any sort of global scale. The impossible choice that faced Halston and led to his downfall (or at least made it easier) is the same that most designers still face. If they want to get big and be competitive, they need a funder who is part of a large fashion group, joins another type of conglomerate, goes for private equity, or risks being an individual toy. . Sacrifice is independence, control, and often the ability to say no. If they’re happy to stay small and handcrafted, they can do it their own way, but they don’t have the same impact or the same opportunities.

