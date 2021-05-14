Best Harrington jackets for men 2021: from Fred Perry to Baracuta





From 1950s Americana to the greatest British-style subcultures, the humble Harrington has seen it all. This simple cropped jacket graced the shoulders of everyone from James Dean and Steve McQueen to traditional ska-loving mods, punks and skinheads. Today, her status, not only as a cultural icon, but also a wardrobe staple, is set in stone. This is an outerwear that no man should be without, capable of transcending time, trends, dress codes and demographics. If you are looking for a light, trans-seasonal jacket to get you through those tough months, this is one of your best options. But which one should you buy? To answer that question, we got acquainted with the best Harrington jackets from the most reputable brands and left our thoughts below. Read more: First of all, they had to look at the part, but the quality of the materials and the workmanship was also very important to us. The options at the higher end of the price spectrum had to justify their premium price tags by their superior construction, while the cheaper options had to offer good value for money. They were the best of the bunch. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. These revenues help fund journalism in The independent. The best Harrington jackets for men in 2021 are: Best original: Harrington jacket Baracuta G9: 310,Mrporter.com

All Saints Thorne Jacket: 169, Allsaints.com Ideal for tighter budgets:Asos Design Harrington jacket: 30,Asos.com Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: The original Without this beauty from British label Baracuta, there would be no harrington jackets. The G9 is the original and the best; not far from 100 years old and still the rebel he was at his peak. In terms of quality, no other comes close. It’s made in England, as it always has been, and everything from the feel of the fabric to the movement of the zipper has a distinctly superior feel. We also love the Fraser tartan lining, which adds a subtle pop of color and will be instantly recognizable to anyone who knows their harringtons from their sheds. Buy now 310 , Mrporter.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Fred Perry Harrington Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: A slice of British subcultural history British label Fred Perry is no stranger to a subculture. The brand’s harrington polos and jackets have found their place on the shoulders of some of the UK’s most stylish tribes of youth, further strengthening its position as the premier purveyor of British counterculture. It’s Fred Perrys who takes a classic harrington jacket and has remained largely unchanged for several decades. It is still made in England, still has an eye-catching Stewart tartan lining, and still removes stains on most other jackets comparable in fit, build quality and durability. The fit was probably the best of all the harrington jackets we’ve tested and we love how it stays true to style while managing to inject a bit of that Fred Perry magic via the tone-on-tone laurel wreath logo and its clean cut. Buy now 240 , Fredperry.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} M&S aviator jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: Keep it simple British institution Marks & Spencer shouldn’t be overlooked in the search for a Harrington. This style is something the brand has been doing particularly well for quite a while and you can take this reasonably priced water repellent option as proof. With a slim fit, no visible marks and a subtly patterned blue lining, this jacket is the perfect option for anyone who wants a simple yet effective Harrington at a reasonable price. There are no frills, but it doesn’t have to be just a good solid jacket at a good solid price. Buy now 59 , Marksandspencer.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Basic Rights Contrast Petrol Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: A square cut If you’re not already familiar with basic rights, take a seat, because this London-based, New York-born label is definitely worth hearing. Founded by The Vaccines guitarist Freddie Cowan, the brand makes uplifted essentials that weigh heavily on mid-century American aesthetics, and just as much on quality. The first thing that struck us about this cropped, boxy jacket was the quality of the fabric. What initially looks like a simple cotton twill is incredibly soft to the touch and almost velvety. The cut is short and loose making it ideal for layering and were big fans of the subtle, tonal panels that create a bit of depth while keeping things understated overall. Buy now 185 , Basicrights.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} APC Gaspard Harrington Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: Discreet luxury Clean, crisp, and crisp, this understated classic collar version of a traditional Harrington jacket embodies everything we love about APC Sure, it’s shockingly expensive, but also outrageously stylish, well-fitting and impeccably presented. It’s an upscale but minimalist take on one of the true hero pieces in men’s clothing, and its lack of detail and precise fit means it will fit perfectly into almost any casual outfit. If you have the money to spend, we tell you to go. Buy now 379 , Endclothing.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} All Saints Thorne Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: Make a subtle statement If you really wanted to find a negative point about the classic harrington jacket, we guess you could say it’s a bit bland. This checkered option from AllSaints, with leather pull tabs and hem pull tabs, solves that problem, offering to bring a focal point to your transitional outfits with its tasteful patterned fabric. The fit is cropped and roomy enough to fit a layer or two underneath. Or just wear it open over a white t-shirt when the weather permits. Buy now 169 , Allsaints.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Asos Design Harrington Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best for: Tighter budgets Adding a harrington jacket to your outerwear arsenal can be a costly ordeal, but it doesn’t have to be. At just 30 years old, this khaki option from Asos offers an affordable way to buy one of the true classics in men’s clothing, whatever your budget. It wears all the features of a traditional Harrington jacket but forgoes the usual flap pockets for simple slits. The exterior is also made of 100% cotton, which will suit those who are put off by the abundance of synthetic textiles typically found in similar jackets around this price point. A perfectly serviceable Harrington jacket at a price that won’t let you live on instant noodles until your next payday. What’s not to love about it? Buy now 30 , Asos.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} The verdict: men’s Harrington style jackets Baracutas G9 jacket is not the cheapest option, but it is the original and the best. There are G9s from the 1930s that still perform as well today, which is exactly why it is worth spending the extra money. For your money, you get quality and durability, and if you consider the very real possibility that you’ll still be looking for this jacket decades from now, the price seems a little more justified. Coupon codes For the latest deals on men’s fashion and clothing, try the links below: Update your wardrobe for warmer weather with the best summer shirts for men IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Update your wardrobe for warmer weather with the best summer shirts for men

