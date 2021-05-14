Otis Virtually Cool Event mentors and supports students





Photo by Andre Hylton, Courtesy Otis College of Art and Design

After waiting over a year, Otis College of Art and Design hosted Virtually Cool, schools 39th annual scholarship and fashion show May 8. Under the One World theme, the event showcased the work of juniors and seniors with over a dozen mentors and projects. It was a special moment on Saturday when Virtually Cool gave our students the opportunity to finally, after a year and a half of working remotely, present their work to the world, said Jill Zeleznik, President of the Fashion Department. This past year, our students have persevered and never gave up on their goals and aspirations to accomplish the impossible. This was the first time the show was free, but guests were encouraged throughout the program to contribute financially to support the students. This event specifically raised funds for scholarships for our first generation students, who make up 30% of our undergraduate and graduate student body, said Charles Hirschhorn, President of Otis. Thanks to our generous supporters at the Fashion Show and Scholarship on May 8, we have raised enough money to fund over 50 first-generation scholarships, providing these students with the financial support they need to attend Otis. . Ruth Carters Tribal Origins asked students to create original and contemporary evening outfits based on the style, color, elements or techniques of three African tribes and the sensibility of Afrofuturism. the Academy AwardThe influence of the winning costume designers was found in bright colors and bold designs that exuded elegance and modernity. Vivienne Hus Secret Garden had a calming yet vibrant look with dresses inspired by the garden. Rich in leafy prints and a neutral tone, the look was implemented with the goal of the project to inspire students to create a soft collection. Mentors and projects featured during Virtually Cool included B. Akerlund, stylist, with Brave New World; Doreen Brennan, VP of Design at BCBG / Manhattan Beachwear, with A New Dawn; Marisol Gerona Bradford, 93 BFA and VP of Design and Development at Universal brand development, with Just In Time; Ruth Carter, costume designer, with Tribal Origins; Amy Enuke, Director of Design for Contemporary Young Women at Guess, with vivid colors; Henriette Ernst, Executive Vice President of Design at ALCand Amy Adams, senior designer at ALC, with You Do You; Davora Lindner, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Underground meadow, with We Are Here; Vivienne Hu, creator and founder of VHNY, with Secret Garden; David Meister, designer and founder of Master David, with One For All; Sandy Oh, 05 BFA and chief designer of men and women at Jeans AGand Yul Ku, CEO of AG Jeans, with Stronger Together; Deborah Sabet, Director of Men’s Design at Vince, and Arthur Thammavong, 14 BFA and designer at Vince, with Inclusive Vision; Jonathan Simkhai, owner of Jonathan simkhai, with The Endless Shore; and Michelle Watson, founder and designer of MICHI, with All For One.







