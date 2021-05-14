Nap Dress – Everything You Need To Know About This Cozy Pandemic Trend





The Nap dress was designed by Nell Diamond, CEO of Hill House Home, a New York-based brand. It’s not your regular nightgown, but it’s not your party uniform, either. Keeping her own aesthetic in mind, Nell created a voluminous silhouette in a breathable material, smock-infused details on the bodice for the illusion of zooming above the waist and added the perfect amount of volume above. below for an afternoon nap. Why is this trend? The designer invented this figure before the pandemic overwhelmed our lives, but the lockdown situation became the catalyst that made her cheeky idea popular. Inspired by her personal style, which she calls a Victorian ghost, the silhouette is an extension of her own sartorial sense. In 2016, Diamond started his business with a line of bedding. Fast forward to 2019; she introduced the concept of nap dresses. Different styles including a short version with puffed sleeves, a sheath number with ruffle details and one with a dramatic skirt and smocked collar. They come in various designs like stripes, gingham and polka dots.

Nell Diamond in a gingham nap dress How to integrate this trend? The dress is primarily influenced by the leisure dress style of the Regency era. After spending their days in corsets and crinolines, the ladies changed into these comfy dresses with ruffles and smocks. If you have finished wearing your sweatshirts and joggers while you are working at home; and look for an alternative that is just as comfortable and pretty on the eyes, this is for you. Even if you don’t have the nap dress, here are the silhouettes that will do the trick. 1. Modern milkmaid dress It would give a perfect figure for taking a nap, but also running an errand at the grocery store. It’s the modern milkmaid dress with the iconic puff sleeves, floral print, sweetheart neckline and a thigh slit. 2. Mini Cottagecore A short frock-coat style dress in a gingham print (or any other of your choice) with balloon sleeves and ruffles on the neckline. This cute figure matches the nap mark in whatever you’re working out and looks pretty even for video call dates. 3. Low waist dress This style even has the Posh Spice nod to it. A low waist dress is both functional and feminine. You can grab a big lunch, take a nap, and wake up looking like you’re ready for an evening gossip session with your friends over an on-call tea. It’s chic but utilitarian; isn’t that the ultimate goal? 4. Oversized tent dress It’s all in the name; this kind of dress is what dreams of summer clothes are made of. Choose a cotton / linen tent dress with your choice of quirky prints and colors, and it will be your very own nap dress. Additional points for those that come with pockets, they can be used as built-in storage for instant snacks. Good idea? Follow me for healthier hacks.







