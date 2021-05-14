Kelly Killoren Bensimon drapes hourglass figure in green off-the-shoulder dress

Kelly Killoren Bensimon cut a trendy figure while in New York on Thursday.

The 53-year-old bombshell draped her hourglass frame in a shiny green off-the-shoulder dress with a crumpled pattern.

She showed off her stunning legs overall and accessorized with a Hermès bag while walking her dog on the sidewalk.

The searing sensation, who was once married to French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, was joined by her pal Josh Tepper.

Kelly gained national fame as one of New York’s true housewives and can be seen on Bravo these days via Million Dollar Listing New York.

She made a career change and became a Certified Real Estate Salesperson with Douglas Ellman, hence her role on the reality show.

His old friend Fredrik Eklund who is a longtime star of the show theorized about the latest episode of the well doneseries that she “will do very well” in her business.

“Kelly Bensimon is an old friend of mine. We got to know each other just when I moved to New York, ”said Fredrik.

In fact, Fredrik, who married husband Derek Kaplan in 2013, helped Kelly unload her home from the Hamptons all this time ago.

On a personal level, Kelly has two daughters – Sea Louise, 23, and Thadeus, 21 – with Gilles who is almost a quarter of a century his senior.

Kelly was married to Gilles from 1997 to 2007 – two years before she began appearing on Bravo as a full-time Real Housewife.

She was Gilles’ third wife and bears a slight resemblance to his former wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon Elle MacPherson.