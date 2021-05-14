Crown Princess Mary’s wedding dress was powerful like Meghan Markle’s



















May 14, 2021 – 11:49 am CEST



Nichola murphy Crown Princess Mary married Crown Prince Frederik in 2004 in a Uffe Frank wedding dress very similar to Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Crown Prince Frederik got married at Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004. As the couple celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary, we looked at their lovely photos – and we can’t help but notice that her wedding dress looks a lot like the one in ‘another royal bride. READ: Relive Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s gorgeous wedding day as it happened The future princess, 49, opted for a gorgeous ivory dress from Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank, in duchess satin and lined with silk organza. The scoop neckline, fitted waist and long sleeves bear similarities to the dress Duchess of Sussex wore for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Meghan Markle’s single dress had a very similar off-the-shoulder look and was created using double-bound silk cady padded by a triple organza silk petticoat. Loading the player … WATCH: 7 Most Expensive Royal Weddings Ever She added a 16-foot-long veil embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries, while Mary’s bridal look was completed with a delicate antique lace veil once worn by Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden. MORE: The Queen’s Wedding Dress Defied This Rule Of War SHOP: 10 wedding dresses that look like Meghan Markle’s Givenchy and Stella McCartney dresses The Crown Princess’s wedding dress, which featured a 19-foot train, also had sentimental tributes to both her own family and that of Frederik. Mary reportedly had her late mother’s wedding ring sewn into the bodice of her dress close to her heart, while her skirt had Irish lace which was part of the original wedding gift to Crown Princess Margaret. Crown Princess Mary’s wedding dress featured a scoop neck and long sleeves Mary and Frederik first met at a Sydney pub called the Slip Inn when the city hosted the Olympics in 2000. At the time, Frederik was relaxing with the Danish sailing team, and the duo immediately succeeded. Frederik and Mary Donaldson started dating despite the long distance between Australia and Denmark, and after months of letters and phone calls, she decided to move from Australia to Denmark in December 2001. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress had a similar neckline On October 8, 2003, the couple officially got engaged, Frederik presenting Mary with an emerald-cut diamond flanked by ruby ​​on either side – a color scheme reminiscent of the Danish flag. Since their marriage, the couple have welcomed four children: Prince Christian, born in 2005; Princess Isabella, born in 2007; and the twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who arrived in 2011. RELATED: 9 Of The Queen’s Royal Wedding Rules Revealed







