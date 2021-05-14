Paige Spiranac Rocks Black Mini Dress at Golf Course in New Photo





Paige Spiranac promotes her projects in a way that will grab everyone’s attention. The 28-year-old golf pro and social media personality took to Instagram this week to post a photo of herself wearing a black minidress on the golf course. In the caption, Spiranac lets her fans know where they can watch and listen to her, including her Play a trick podcast, content for Points Bet USA and its vlogs on YouTube. “Let me know if there is anything you would like to see in the upcoming content or any ideas you have!” Spiranac wrote. “Unless you say [OnlyFans]. It’s a no. “Spiranac has garnered a lot of attention for her appearance over the years. And while that could be a good thing, Spiranac has spoken about how the golf world criticizes her for her figure. “People who say golf is progressive, if you look at them they all look the same,” Spiranac said in an interview with The Guardian in 2018. “They are all middle-aged men. They obviously feel accepted. When you go to a golf course and you look around you see a bunch of guys, everyone looks like you so you’re going to feel good. If you come in as a woman, you don’t feel the same. “It’s such a male dominated sport, it’s been around for so long and there are traditions,” continued Spiranac. “People love their traditions unchanged. When someone comes to wear leggings instead of pants, it’s like the world is ending.” Spiranac also receives many comments on the state of his relationship. On her podcast, Spiranac revealed why she doesn’t talk about her love life. “I often receive this question, and I refuse to answer it and I am right,” revealed Spiranac. She went on to say, “I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say I’m with someone or I’m married then I’ll lose male followers. , and it actually isn’t. “Spiranac went on to say that she is” open and honest about everything in my life, as you can see in the podcast, that I want something for myself yourself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you give everyone the right to ask questions and then you have to answer them. “







