‘Halston’ Inspired the Best of Studio 54 Fashion – WWD





Inspired by the new Netflix series “Halston”, a look at the Studio 54 fashion that the creator defined. Grace Jones: 5

Imagine: Studio 54 opening night – April 27, 1977. Glamazon Grace Jones struts the room in a breathtaking cape dress with a thigh slit and charisma that dominates the room. Willi Smith: 4.5

New York’s Smith era was all about personal style and do-it-yourself fashion, and the designer mix of heirloom pieces for men like the bowler hat and plaid scarf mixed with high waisted jeans and a buttoned white t-shirt. is pure downtown cool. Expensive: 4

We still expect a lot of glitter from Cher, but she fully epitomizes effortless’ 70s chic with a fedora hat included. We would have liked to have had a bit of a Bob Mackie situation here as well. Peggy Geller: 5 years

Yes, please Peggy Geller! There is nothing more Studio 54 than high waisted tight metallic pants and a feather boa, not to mention blonde curls and red lips. All that’s missing is a pair of roller skates. Liza Minnelli: 4

What are you wearing to Halston’s Breakfast Disco Party after the premiere of your latest movie? An ethereal, sheer draped tunic over matching pants from the designer of the same name. And the metal clutch and strappy sandal are ’70s perfection. Bianca Jagger: 4

The Queen of Studio 54 and Halston muse, Bianca Jagger, was known for her spectacular entries and her love of white Halston dresses. Nothing compares to her white horse entry, but this white dove accessory and heart-shaped handbag are also legendary. Servers: 5

To enter Studio 54, you had to be either famous or extremely creative with your walk-in closet. This basketball uniform tuxedo hybrid with bold face makeup worn by waiters has become famous in itself – and has been a guide to creating an incredible nighttime experience. Halston: 5

The white tuxedo with black shirt became John Travolta’s iconic look in “Saturday Night Fever,” but the version of Halston with a black turtleneck was just as legendary – and feels very relevant now.







