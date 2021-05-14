5 best costume stores in Chicago 🥇

Below is a list of the best and major costume stores in Chicago. To help you find the best costume stores near you in Chicago, we’ve put together our own list based onthis list of ranking points.

Suitsupply High-end men’s clothing retailer, offering on-trend suits, parts, shoes and accessories.

Knot standard combines a unique high-tech approach to old world tailoring.

Daniel george men’s clothing featuring stylish tailored suits, shirts and tuxedos, as well as shoes and accessories.

BALANI custom costumes a seasoned specialist in men’s suits, dress shirts, sports coats, tuxedos and bespoke outerwear.

Indochinese is the world leader in personalized clothing.

Suitsupply

Suitsupplyis a popular luxury men’s formal wear store in Chicago. Opened in 2000, the store opened in Amsterdam and has since grown into a global franchise with stores in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Suitsupplys branches across the world have the classic brick and mortar feel while having a strong internet presence. Their products are considered to be the highest quality items for men’s fashion: suits, jackets, shirts, pants, coats, accessories, etc. Their attendees will make sure every customer is looked after and make sure your shopping experience, whether in-store or online, is easy and comfortable.

Products:

Clothes, shoes, accessories, create your own

LOCATION:

Address: 945 North Rush Street Chicago IL 60611 USA

Telephone: (312) 874-5772

Website:costumesupply.com

COMMENTS:

Long story short, the airline lost my suit and I needed a new one immediately. Either way, Jedric and his associates at Suitsupply did nothing short of a miracle and made me look / feel like a million bucks for a very reasonable price and incredibly fast speed. Thanks, Jedric! I will absolutely come back! Chris Rice

Knot standard

Knot standardoffers high quality bespoke menswear in Chicago. The clothing store opened in 2010 by partners Matt Mueller and John Ballay and focuses on the unique fusion of classic tailoring and modern technology to create some of the best perfectly fitted suits and other form of men’s clothing. . Their team is experienced and equipped to provide you with the appropriate clothing you need and will go above and beyond your expectations. If you want to prepare for an important occasion, call Knot Standard today to schedule an appointment.

Products:

Suits, blazers, shirts, pants, knitwear, outerwear, gift cards, collections

LOCATION:

Address: 220 West Illinois St. Level 1, Suite 114 Chicago, IL 60654

Telephone: (773) 466-2549

Website:knotstandard.com

COMMENTS:

I had a recent fitting with Ariana. She did an incredible job. She was very easy to work with and made me feel comfortable with the whole process. It was my first time outfitting a costume and Ariana made it so easy for me. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a costume. I couldn’t be happier with my experience. Matthew dube

Daniel george

Daniel georgeThe unique personalized clothing of s are some of the best personalized clothing for men available on the market today. Daniel and his team of expert designers will help and work with you to make sure you look your best. As a store voted one of the best places to acquire bespoke suits in Chicago according to CBS, Daniel George has showrooms of amazing custom suits and formal wear for men that are simply exquisite. Variety is the name of the game, and Daniel George has a variety of spades, from fabric to cut to finish. If you want to acquire the perfect combination for you, making an appointment with Daniel George today will be the best decision you will make today.

Products:

Tailor-made clothing, ready-to-wear, weddings

LOCATION:

Address: 445 W Erie St Suite 102 Chicago, IL 60654

Telephone: (312) 265-1381

Website:danielgeorge.com

COMMENTS:

The service is phenomenal and they know their product very well. The sports suits and coats I got from them are by far the tightest and most comfortable I own. Every time I wear a piece by them there are compliments. I highly recommend it. Daniel Beck

BALANI custom costumes

BALANI custom costumesoffers high quality custom suits, bespoke suits, tuxedos and more. The store was established in 1961 and started as a family business that has become a household name when it comes to custom formal wear in Chicago. The BALANI brand is now one of the most recognizable names in the formal clothing industry thanks to hard work and classic old world craftsmanship that only a few clothing stores have. Their staff will make sure your costume fits you perfectly and helps you shine. So if you need the perfect suit or tuxedo for that special occasion, consulting BALANI will get you on the right track.

Products:

Custom clothing, casual clothing

LOCATION:

Address: 55 W. Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Telephone: (312) 263-9003

Website:balanicustom.com

COMMENTS:

A month ago, I met John from BALANI custom Chicago. I wanted to have the best costume for my wedding. He did very well and I really appreciate his help from the start. I will be back for more suites. I loved the new costume. Thanks, John! Aziz Alzahrani

Indochinese

Indochineseis a world leader in custom clothing such as suits, tuxedos, outerwear, etc. The store is not only known for the quality of its bespoke men’s clothing, but for its competitive prices. Indochino is known for having some of the best custom menswear at more affordable prices compared to other formal wear stores. The store was built on the belief that price isn’t everything and that you can find high quality, personalized clothing without spending a fortune. Indochino’s team of experts will make sure you make the right decisions and help you look your best.

Products:

Suits, shirts, pants, blazers, casual wear, outerwear, accessories

LOCATION:

Address: 9 W Walton St, Chicago, IL 60610

Telephone: (312) 222-2521

Website:indochino.com

COMMENTS:

Trevor was very friendly and very helpful. He wanted to do whatever he could to find the best fit for me, the best styling options, and the best deals. The service was quick and easy. I also felt like he cared a lot about my comfort / style. I highly recommend this store and Trevor to anyone looking for adorable costumes! Noah broton