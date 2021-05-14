The sparkling rise and dramatic fall of a fashion icon

Walk into any department store and you’ll get a feel for the powerful brands created by high-end American designers: Calvin klein, Michael kors, Ralph lauren, Donna Karan. They’ve created true fashion empires by leveraging their names to create low-cost lines and sign profitable licensing deals.

But before them all there was Roy Halston Frowick better known by the singular name Halston.

The subject of an eponymous Netflix miniseries along with Ewan McGregor, Halston became one of the first American designers to expand his brand across multiple price points. In doing so, he created models that were normally beyond the reach of ordinary Americans to be available to the general public.

But as fashion historians, often tell the story of Halstons as a warning. While he made the style effortless, his relationship with the fashion industry was anything but straightforward.

Listening to the mood

Born and raised in the Midwest, Halston enjoyed early success in designing hats as a custom milliner for Bergdorf goodman. Halston quickly became known as a trailblazer and, in a notable triumph for the young designer, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wore one of Halstons signature pillbox hats at the inauguration of her husband.

Later in the 1960s, Halston made a foray into clothing design. His success was both talent and serendipity, and he once described his approach as change the mood of what is happening.

While the overt simplicity may seem incongruous with the grandeur, Halston clothing was both understated and luxurious.

Halstons Body Skimming chiffon kaftans, jersey wrap dresses and long cashmere sweaters were often constructed from a single piece of fabric. They fully covered the body, but with careful handling of the enveloping, draping and twisting fabric the Halstons pieces were sultry and flattering.

Halston was even able to transform Ultrasuede a soft, synthetic and machine washable faux suede as a status symbol, shaping it into sleek shirt dresses and coats. These have become popular despite or perhaps because of their absolute purity. His clothes were adapted for the 1970s, when a fragile economy makes blatant displays of improper wealth.

Yet the social life of designers was the opposite of sobriety. In fact, the image of fashion design as a glamorous and exciting profession owes a lot to Halston. In his prime, he was at the top of the catwalk segment, as the editor of Womens Wear Daily, John Fairchild. once written.

To the legendary Studio 54, he mingled with Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol. The world-famous nightclub became both a showroom for Halstons’ creations and a stage for the man himself, and Halston was often accompanied by an entourage of beautiful women known as the Halstonettes.

Halston the businessman

As his stature grew, Halston always looked for ways to expand his fashion empire.

At the start of his career he experienced what is called brand dissemination that is, companies use the same brand name on items at varying prices.

His top line was Halston Ltd., a bespoke ready-to-wear company. Located on Madison Avenue in New York City, it catered to an exclusive roster of private clientele that included movie and television stars like Lauren Bacall, Greta Garbo, Liza Minelli and Elizabeth Taylor.

Meanwhile, the Halston Originals store sold dresses to department stores across the country, with prices ranging from 150 USD to over 1000 USD. And with Halston International, the designer created knitwear, not outfits, but singular garments, turtlenecks, sweater sets, shirts and coats that consumers could mix and match to their liking.

After the acquisition of the Halston companies by the conglomerate Norton Simon Inc. in 1973, Halston remained the principal designer of its many collections. He worked at a breakneck pace, creating all the uniforms for the 1976 US Winter and Summer Olympics and making costumes for Martha Graham’s ballet production. Lucifer. Products bearing his name included perfumes, luggage, linens, coats, rain gear and even wigs. In 1983, Halston Enterprises produced an estimate $ 150 million in annual sales.

Perhaps emboldened by his success or motivated by his deep roots, Halston signed with JCPenney in 1983 to create an exclusive line that was, as he put it, for the american people.

With items priced from $ 24 to $ 200, Line III marked a new era in fashion and retail.

While a high-end fashion designer Pierre Cardin A pioneer of this form of licensing in Europe, plans to pair an haute couture designer with a mass merchant best known for selling Levis, hardware, and housewares was unusual in the United States. While Halston argued that it was immensely successful, claiming to have generated $ 1 billion in revenue, JCPenneys executives were less enthusiastic. In the mid-1980s, industry insiders suggested that clothes were not selling as well as expected.

The JCPenneys deal ultimately proved to be damaging to Halston. Distrustful high-end retailers, including its first employer, Bergdorf Goodman, feared that the prestige of the Halston name could be tainted by its presence on the shelves of a mass merchant. Bergdorf Goodman finally gave up his line completely.

Meanwhile, Halstons, increasingly known for overspending and erratic behavior, increasingly left its mark on the decisions of businessmen and creative control on other parties. Halston was sidelined, and his business transactions effectively cost him the right to his own name.

In 1988, Halston was diagnosed with AIDS. He lived out of sight of the public until his death in 1990.

Others follow Halstons’ example

Despite his eventual failure, Halstons teaming up with JCPenney was definitely ahead of his time.

Citing the importance of creating practical, easy-care leisure wear for working women and young mothers, Halston tried to come up with a fashionable wardrobe at reasonable prices that almost anyone could afford. .

Contemporaries such as Anne Klein, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Kenzo Takada would immediately try similar broadcast lines. All have succeeded without incurring the extraordinary professional cost that Halston endured.

These corporate and creative decisions of the designers were arguably more tightly controlled than the spread of Halstons heck-of-a-care. The acquisitions of these companies by larger conglomerates took place much later than Halstons, often decades after the brands began to exist. Maybe it gave these brands more time to come up with a more singular vision.

Maintaining consistent leadership across such a diverse array of lines proved impossible for Halston, and something was lost along the way: the cachet and allure that made a Halston a Halston.

The successes of Halstons and the Ultimate Downfall provided cautious inspiration. Isaac Mizrahis 2003 collaboration with Target 20 years after Halstons, the partnership with JCPenney has become a boon for both parties.

It was not without apprehension, however. In 2019, Mizrahi recalled that the partnership was a very scary thing. Halston was my idol and he had failed.

Relations between designers and retailers are now commonplace in a climate where the most fashionable and visible women freely mix and match mass market and luxury items, and designers. skilfully jump between discount retail and the runway.

The Halstons brand lives on, but resurrecting it has been a long process. Fashion heavyweights Kevan Hall and Marios Schwab, along with style figures Rachel Zoe and Sarah Jessica Parker, have lent their creativity and business acumen to the brand, with limited success.

With the release of Netflix Halston, a new revival is at hand: not of the line, but of the personality who, for a relatively brief but brilliant moment, ruled the fashion world with devastating simplicity.