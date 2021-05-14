Africana Style ‘now on display at the Seacoast African American Cultural Center

the Seacoast African American Cultural Center has planned a season full of colors, filled with stimulating programs and two intriguing exhibitions, and it starts with a real doozy.

“Fashion Forward: Africana Style: Connecting the Thread of African Fashion Across Time and Place” will be launchedSAACCThe season with everything wearable, in images and artefacts.

The exhibit occupies the center’s three floors, with each level highlighting a different theme, said SAACCP President Sandi Clark Kaddy. And, she adds, this is unlikely to be what people expect.

“When people look at African fashion, they often think of dashiki, a garment worn in West Africa that covers the upper half of the body,” she says. “It’s different. And it’s really fabulous.”

The ground floor features the exhibition’s centerpiece, “Sappers: Ladies and Gentlemen of the Congo,” with photographs by award-winning London photographer Tariq Zaidi.

Zaidi’s images documented Les Sapeurs, a fashion subculture located in a poor community in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. -class individuals, who at night turn into fashion dandies of an earlier age.

After a day’s work, these style designers return home, change, and then parade the streets in creative, stylish and often colorful clothes, a mix of newly bought, second-hand, or self-designed and fashioned clothes. from fabrics or flaps.

“’Sappers’ is the showpiece,” says Clark Kaddy. “The photography is amazing … the outfits are so creative, just wonderful.”

Clark Kaddy was directed to Zaidi’s work by a board member familiar with his work. She found the artist through a museum exhibiting her work.

“It worked wonderfully,” she says. “It’s just one of those times when you say thank you god for the internet.”

Zaidi’s work includes many series. But it was her Sappers who “blew me away,” she says. “I looked at his pictures and said, ‘Oh, we have to tell this story.'”

The images of the photos transcend the images of clothing costumes. They speak of the French colonialism of the past, an era from which the “Élégants” were largely inspired and appropriated. Most importantly, they cater to the humanity of fashionistas.

“Tariq focuses on issues of inequality, tradition and endangered communities around the world,” she says. “(The sappers) use fashion to challenge their circumstances …. When you look at the photos of these shiny outfits, you see the surroundings are of poverty.”

“He captures the dignity of these people in his photos, the strength and soul of people in their environment. It is his passion.”

Images for the show arrived electronically, their impression was provided by Green Acre at Bah School Center of Learning, Eliot, Maine.

“You have to know the story behind these pictures. These people work like us. They can be police officers, housewives, school children, and they run around the house and change into the outfits they make.… They walk in. the streets like celebrities, and they are treated like celebrities. “

The favorites of the collection represent the child Sapeurs.

“Keep in mind that they are using fashion to challenge their situation,” she says. “So the ones that really resonate with me are the ones with the kids wearing their outfits; they’re so proud.”

“Contemporary African Fashion” (CAF) is located on the upper floor. As the title suggests, it’s the fashion of the day, with some “incredible duvets”.

“Everything here is genuine and actually used,” she says. “Each piece tells a story.”

Some mark cultural traditions, such as funeral clothing, says Clark Kaddy.

Ghanaians traditionally print images of the deceased on fabric, then make clothes to wear in honor of loved ones.

“The items are made for the family, a skirt, a top, a shirt, an armband, a handbag, whatever you want,” she says. “The pieces we have are from private collections, … and belong to Dzifa Patterson and Akua Zika Daisy Houdegbe, both residents of Seacoast.”

“CAF” includes homemade items and pieces from African designers, including clothing from West African native Monica Ami Gligah residing in the United States and quilts by Kathleen Otoo from Ghana also currently in the United States, which creates images with scraps of fabric.

The Gustin collection occupies the lower level. These items are part of the SAACC Collection, collected by Harold and Mabel Gustin, donated by Andrew Slusarski of Maine.

“It’s vintage African fashion from Liberia, with influence from Islam and African American emigrants,” she says. “There is fashion, jewelry and accessories … handbags, alligator skin shoes … fans (and) we were also lucky to receive a sheepskin quilt , otter and leopard that we will exhibit. “

The second SAACC exhibit is “We the People: The Struggle for Justice, People of Color in the White Suburbs,” curated by Joanne Kelly (of Portsmouth’s Cup of Joe).

Kelly, who organized the Black Lives Matter Rally in Portsmouth, pitched the idea, said Clark Kaddy. “She showed me some amazing photos,” she says. “So I told him to run with it!”

“We the People” will feature around 50 pieces, including photos, works of art and videos, which will be exhibited and staged on all three floors.

“He will feature photos taken last year with the justice and unity movement across New Hampshire,” says Clark Kaddy. “These are ordinary people, with professionals, people who may have attended a rally and taken an amazing unit photo, in the whitest state of the union.”

SAACC also has many ongoing programs for 2021. Some themes and dates are confirmed, others are pending.

“It all depends on COVID, on how things can be opened,” says Clark Kaddy. “COVID will determine specific dates.”

The “Color Filled Conversations” series returns after its launch in 2020.

“Our goal is to do four to six a year,” she said. “They can only be broadcast live, although it is possible to arrange to host events in person and live. But, virtually or physically, we will have them.”

One sure thing is “Black Lady Poetry”, a two-day event with presentation and workshop (May 28 and 31).

Others in the series are: “Black Dancers”; “Have Our Say”, a look at the Delany sisters who lived over 100 years, “Black Leadership in Higher Education”, as well as two other themes to be determined.

It’s a great year, made possible by the work of many, including Vernis Jackson, Kelvin Edwards, the board and volunteers “and all the newbies,” says Clark Kaddy. “We need a village.”

“I feel great this year. I feel inspired by this, the things we plan, the things we get involved in, the message we are putting out,” says Clark Kaddy. “I am very positive about the direction we are taking and I am proud of the organization; and extremely proud to get involved.

Go do

What: “Fashion forward: African style: the common thread of African fashion through time and place”

When: Until September 1

Where: Seacoast African American Cultural Center, inside Discovery Center, 10 Middle St., Portsmouth

Next stop: “We the People” exhibition, from September 1 to December 23

More info: Visit the ’s Facebook page, visit its websitewww.saacc-nh.orgor call (603) 430-6027