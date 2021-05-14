Fashion Edge integrates SAP Business One to support supply chain management

Fashion Edge, a wholesale distributor of premium clothing and footwear, has integrated with SAP Business One to improve supply chain management. Fashion Edge is based in the UK and Ireland. The company says it has improved the visibility of its supplier’s shipping data and improved the efficiency of its supply chain management. This was achieved by deploying a Business Process Automation (BPA) platform to integrate SAP Business One with three external business systems, then automating the transfer of SKU data, reports, and shipping notices. Fashion Edge also used BPA Platform to automate the creation of voucher receipts, purchase orders, and invoices. The implementation of the project was supported by Platforms without code.

Fashion Edge sells designer clothes and footwear across the UK to customers such as ASOS, John Lewis and Office. It also sells to other large street chains, as well as a wide range of small independent shops. However, some of its products come from a supplier base in Spain.

Supply chain challenge

We do the sales and maintenance in the UK, but some of our suppliers, factories and warehouses are based in Spain. They are responsible for drop shipping, so all of our products are shipped directly from Spain, explained Wenjun Chen, Fashion Edge business manager.

Fashion Edge’s challenge was its ability to control the processes of its suppliers. In addition to importing supplier data into their SAP Business One ERP system. Especially since the supplier has a head office system, a production system and a separate storage system.

We didn’t really have visibility of what was going on. We rely on them to ship accurately to our UK customers. However, we need to verify these shipments, verify what was sent and bill them accordingly. It was our main challenge. We had to log into their internal systems to get what we needed. However, it was not particularly precise, so we were looking for a solution that could handle this process more efficiently, said Wenjun Chen.

Selection of the BPA solution

After discussing the situation with its IT vendor, Fashion Edge decided to use BPA Platform to achieve this. First, ensure the integration between SAP Business One and supplier systems. Second, to automate the transfer of SKU data between systems.

A BPA platform is an iPaaS platform that allows on-premises cloud systems and cloud-to-cloud applications to communicate with each other. This should allow for seamless system integration and business process automation capability.

We are now semi-synchronized with our supplier, so we don’t have to hunt them all the time for reports, shipping notices, etc. Whatever they generate on their system, as long as they send us this report, it allows us to create the information we need in SAP Business One, giving us better visibility. It also eliminates repeated manual tasks, such as creating correct receipts, purchase orders, and invoices. The whole process is much more reliable now, Wenjun Chen revealed.

We create SKUs using the import method, as well as importing supplier information using the import method. It just allows us to speed up, work more efficiently and save a lot of working hours. We are now using these hours to focus on areas that are more difficult to standardize or automate.

See the advantages

Although the project has only been up and running for three months, Fashion Edge is already seeing the benefits of deploying the BPA Platform.

The big advantage of BPA Platform is that it is much more visual. It’s like a mind map. It tells you the process, how it should happen and when it should happen. If you notice any errors, you can easily edit and insert the correct date or the correct information. I think this flexibility is pretty amazing. In this regard, I think BPA Platform gives you a better understanding of the business. You can get a better overview of the business and how everything works and works.

Once you fully understand the BPA platform, it is a really powerful tool. You can do a lot of things with it. Processes can be standardized and more repetitive processes can be automated, allowing you to spend more time prioritizing areas of the business that need it.

Enterprise Times: what does it mean for businesses?

For any modern business, especially in retail and fashion, surviving and thriving in today’s competitive marketplace means having access to data. Wenjun Chen illustrated three key trends occurring in enterprise technology. The beauty of automating previously manual, tedious and time-consuming business processes. Second, the importance of having access to data in a unified environment. Finally, the importance of reporting and analytics which are useful and relevant to the management of business operations. Fashion Edge says the implementation improved the visibility of its shipping data to its suppliers and improved its supply chain management.