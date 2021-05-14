Rise of 3D Enables Technology to Support Fashion-Driven PLM

Automotive companies use three-dimensional imagery when designing cars, so it was only a matter of time before fashion companies widely used 3D imagery, said Ashley Crowder, co-founder and CEO of Vntana, a Los Angeles-based software company focused on scaling 3D imaging for e-commerce, social media, and other businesses.

Vntana will soon integrate 3D imagery into a fashion-focused product lifecycle management program.

Recently, Vntana announced a partnership with PTC, a Boston-based publicly traded software company that makes PLM programs, Crowder said.

3D changes everything. 3D allows people to completely replace physical prototypes, reducing costs. It decreases the carbon footprint. This speeds up time to market, Crowder said. Many brands have started designing in 3D. The problem is, these files are way too large and difficult to share. They don’t meet web, mobile, and social media standards.

Vntanas algorithms compress 3D images, which are giant digital files. His service caught PTC’s attention and led the tech company to propose a collaboration to Vntana. PTC knows that 3D has an impact on the entire product lifecycle. From design and manufacturing to sales and marketing, enabling 3D at scale was a top priority for them. This integration allowed them to quickly integrate the 3D solution and give brands access to 3D for the entire retail value chain, said Crowder.

Fashion is ready for 3D imaging, said Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit. Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce quickly became the dominant mode of retail at the same time as the disruption of the supply chain created an acute need for remote visual collaboration, forcing brands and retailers of all sizes to grow rapidly 3D assets for design, development, digital engagement and sales, said Brewster.

PTC has focused on the fashion market for the past few years. In 2019, he acquired Onshape, a software-as-a-service development platform that offered computer-aided design software with data management and collaboration tools.

3D imagery and the related fields of augmented reality and virtual reality are new frontiers for fashion. Digital retailers and those who create content are watching new developments in the field, said Aaron Levant, CEO of NTWRK, a Los Angeles-based content and e-commerce company. He was also the founder of the Agenda salon, focused on streetwear and fashion.

Were going to see disruptions with all of these new technologies emerging with fashion and retail, Levant said. It will change the omnichannel experience.

3D imagery is gaining more and more importance. Earlier this year, Break, the parent company of Snapchat messaging app, acquired British artificial intelligence company Ariel AI, whose AR technology allows a 3D model of a human to be inserted into a camera view in real time.

The fashion world has seen a wave of experimentation with 3D images and virtual catwalks. During Milan Fashion Week in September 2020, the Moschino The fashion house produced a virtual fashion show for its spring / summer 2021 season. It posted a video on the web in which puppets made by Jim Hensons Creature Shop walked a virtual trail. Prada, Balmain and Balenciaga have also produced virtual fashion shows for their Spring / Summer 21 collections.

Manufacturing is another frontier where 3D imaging has made strides. Designers made jewelry, clothes and shoes with 3D printing. Using this new technology, 3D product designs can be transferred and uploaded electronically. 3D printers can print on materials like metal, compared to traditional manufacturing where tools have to be created to develop molds that could make items like jewelry and accessories. In addition, advanced garment printers can be fed fabric and an electronic 3D file, which can be used to make a dress or blazer, said Jonah Myerberg, chief technology officer of Office metal, a Boston-area company whose customers use 3D printing to make jewelry.

He said 3D printing will reduce shipping times and expand the potential of how designers work with manufacturers. Designers no longer have to confine their plans around traditional manufacturing constraints, he said. Rather, 3D gives the designer the ability to create an item directly from a digital product. You no longer have to ship the finished product. If they prefer, customers can purchase designs directly and have them shipped so they can print themselves, Myerberg said. 3D printing delivers the economy and efficiency we need to jumpstart manufacturing in the United States

Images courtesy of Vntana.