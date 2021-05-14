Man fulfills healthy promise to wear same dress as his sister at graduation

Reddit user @Frekkenstein promised her sister to motivate her through her college experience – that he would wear matching dresses to her degree if she graduated with honors. After closing the deal, he shared the results in a now-viral article.

Dennis Martin shared the image of himself and his sister in matching rockabilly-style dresses to Reddit on May 13 in the “Funny” subreddit. In the 10 hours that followed its posting, the message received more than 65,000 positive votes on the platform.

Martin said Newsweek the promise was made after her sister spotted two girls in matching dresses during her partner’s graduation: “I told her I would do it next time as a joke. She said ‘eh well, we’ll probably never do it again, I’m so tired of school. I said, “Alright. If you have your single, I’ll wear a matching dress. But you have to do it with honors. “”

“Yesterday before graduation she said a few times everything got overwhelming and she just wanted to put her degree on hold for a semester and continue when things worked out. The thought of watching me walk. around the ceremony in dress is what made it go on, ”says Martin.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in public health, they attended her graduation ceremony at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Fortunately, or perhaps unfortunately, college graduates are returning to in-person events this year, after most of the 2020 ceremonies have taken place virtually.

“I didn’t realize she was doing her undergraduate studies at such a big school when I accepted this,” Martin jokes.

According to comments left by Martin, the dress was chosen by her sister online before it was sent to her. “Shopping in dress sizes is tough. It just doesn’t make sense,” he wrote. “My leg couldn’t even have entered his. I was claustrophobic entering mine.”

On the whole experience, he added, “We’re in Texas, so while the social distancing was in place, there were a lot of people there. Lots of funny looks and laughs. An older lady came over to put the story down and took a picture. “

While the promise kept is new on some level, the Reddit user also had a more empowering view, pointing out that funny looks would be only a fraction of what those who dress by the standards of kind.

“No direct harassment except for my ex-paramedic who was there. The rest was weird stares and laughs as I passed. It kind of made me realize why so many people uncomfortable in it. their own bodies are struggling to come out. I’m sure there is a lot more to do, but it was like walking a mile in their shoes, ”he wrote.

“If I had any other motive than being there for my sister it would be that a guy in a robe wouldn’t hurt anyone and anyone who witnesses it should mind their own business and go about their business instead. to be judgmental about it… guy or his lifestyle, ”he continued in the post.

Reddit users applauded Martin for both keeping his promise and his thoughts, with one user commenting, “Props to not only do something awesome for your sister, but to take a moment in the middle of paying your bet. stupid to realize that you could relate and understand a little more to people who usually don’t always find so much empathy in their day-to-day lives. “

“I wanted to post it on Reddit because I think we need something healthy in our world right now. I wanted to give people a laugh. I expected him to get a decent response, but nothing quite like what I woke up to, “Martin told de Newsweek. “The reviews on Reddit have been generally positive. Apparently red is my color.