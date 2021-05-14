Duckwrth Shows How Menswear Gets Smoother By Hosting $ 4,500 Chanel Shopping Spree

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

R&B singer and rapper Duckwrth flex his ultra-cool sound with hers Small office meets SXSW performance last month. This month, to commemorate his birthday on May 13, he blessed fans with the certified bop drop. Birthday costume with Rayana Jay.

In this episode of In The Knows Bag Secured, Duckwrth takes a luxury shopping spree at what goes around comes around in Los Angeles.

The first thing that catches his eye is a $ 725 Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami wallet.

I remember in the early 2000s I moved to San Francisco, says Duckwrth. I was walking in front of you, you were in college, I was eating tacos and ramen. I couldn’t afford any of this. It was the first time that I saw Louis Vuitton make a white background with like these colorful monograms. Then I asked how much it was. Then I left the store immediately.

He cites a Goyard Brown Goyardine Canvas Saint-Louis PM for $ 1,950 as a classic and one of his favorite monograms.

You cannot fail. It will likely be a flex for a long time, he says.

While exploring the store, he notices a $ 1140 Louis Vuitton Borneo Green PPE Leather Keep All.

It was the first Louis Vuitton bag I have ever bought. It was in red, however. But it is magnificent. This green is so sexy, he remarks.

But then a little 1740 $ Louis Vuitton Women’s Damier Ebene Looping handbag captures his attention. He’s not afraid to admit he would tip him over.

I love that men’s fashion is getting a lot more fluid, says Duckwrth. Women’s collections are much more . So much more expression and freedom and shape and shape and color and texture. Men just have black, gray and white. It’s so boring.

He can’t help but congratulate the visionary behind an extraordinary $ 7,850 Louis Vuitton PVC prism to keep everything.

With Virgil being a black man, stepping into Louis Vuitton only really grows the brand, says Duckwrths. Yeah, I wanted this one, but it’s like you can’t help but flex.

He was of course referring to Virgil Abloh. He became the first black American to run a French luxury fashion house when he was appointed artistic director of the Louis Vuittons menswear collection in 2018.

In the end, Duckwrth decides to splurge on a Chanel handbag in green quilted suede mini which earned him $ 4,500.

It’s perfect. It’s perfect. Look how sexy it is, he exclaims. If it was a human, it would be a bad bitch. This is stupid. That’s right, you are on another level. It is an expression of art, elegance and elevation. And if you’re not on my level then you probably are [need to] get up from here.

Listen to all of Duckwrth’s latest music, including his latest drop, Birthday Suit, here!

