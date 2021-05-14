Despite CMS rule, few hospitals post prices consistently, study finds





Dive brief: Although CMS has issued a new rule requiring hospitals to publish their prices for many services starting January 1, few of the larger institutions do. these data readily available, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers found that less than half of hospitals nationwide had chargemaster data on their websites. Additionally, among the 25 common items and procedures posted by the top 100 hospitals, far less than 20% had decipherable prices for a single item. The highest compliance rate for a baseline metabolic panel was less than 40%.

The study authors noted that “even when publicly available, chargemasters were frequently buried in websites and difficult to use accurately,” and concluded that “this work calls into question the effectiveness of CMS decisions to promote price transparency and highlights the challenges of creating effective prices. transparency tools for consumers. “ Dive overview: Hospitals have fiercely fought a rule CMS finalized last fall, requiring facilities to post many of their negotiated prices with insurers for various services. The new study, written by researchers at the University of Texas, Johns Hopkins University, Southern Methodist University and William Carey College of Osteopathic Medicine, concludes that few of them truly comply with any mandate. way. The study echoes data recently reported in a separate health affairs survey. The study identified nearly 5,300 acute and psychiatric care facilities with websites. Of these, 51.5% did not have a master loader in a machine-readable format, which is required under the new CMS rule. Over 300 facilities “had broken links or poorly linked files” and 138 hospitals only had online cost estimators. Hospitals with higher patient scores and nonprofit facilities were more likely to have posted prices than for-profit or psychiatric facilities. Additionally, the study delved into specific prices for the top 100 hospitals in the United States. They were analyzed by two different researchers, both of whom focused on 25 different articles on chargemasters. In total, they identified 330 different prices for the items. However, not many people found the prices at the same hospitals they agreed to match. The influenza vaccine had the highest match rate among hospitals of less than 20%. For a basic metabolic panel, the prices discovered by the researchers did not match almost 40% of the time. “Additional data, including the negotiated rates prescribed in the final rule on price transparency, may improve the interpretability of hospital prices, but this rule is not about improving the access and usability of data on hospital prices. hospital prices, ”the study concludes. Under another CMS final rule, health insurers will have to start posting their negotiated prices in a user-friendly format from 2023.

