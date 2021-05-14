These summer 2021 dress trends are so perfect for weddings





Whether you’re ready or not, wedding season is on the horizon, which means you could very well be bombarded with summer wedding invitations. And if you’re someone who prefers dresses to pants and jumpsuits, you’re going to need a dress to wear that is both event-appropriate and hot-weather. Fortunately, Summer dress trends of the 2021s perfectly aligned with the style of the wedding guests, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one you like. While that understated tea dress, tailored skirt, or maxi deep in your wardrobe could make for a fixable outfit, now is the time to find something that will rejuvenate your wardrobe while making you look like the guest. most elegant wedding party on the dance floor. First and foremost: it’s about being bold and dynamic, so if you’re the type to go for the subtle and the neutral, maybe it’s time to change things! On the list? Exaggerated puffed sleeves, large prints, flashy florals and even fur-trimmed pieces, the The Nanny and Clueless. (Don’t blame us; blame Fran Fine and Dear Horowitz!) Ahead, five absolutely perfect dress trends for weddings this summer. Find the look that speaks to you, as well as clothing options to shop. We only recommend products that we love and think you will like, too. We may receive a portion of the sales of products purchased from this item, which was written by our TZR Shop team. Summer Dress Trend: Puff Sleeves Van Der Kooij Cornflower short dress If you’re not the type to be shy about your sartorial choices, this silk satin mini dress with exaggerated puffed sleeves will surely help you make an entrance. Buy now Johanna ortiz Botanical Heritage Puff Sleeve Dress $ 1,350 This gorgeous blue number, which features orchids and cocoa blossoms inspired by the Colombian landscape, will make a statement at any outdoor wedding. Buy now A bit of the 80s, this is the kind of dress to wear if you are ready to have some fun at your friends’ wedding. Seriously, who could be in a bad mood with that dress nearby? Buy now Summer dress trend: funky flowers Moschino Shop Long dress with floral print $ 600 Little black dress, who? Ties around the collar, long sleeves and precise pleats add a seasonal touch to the typical black dress. Buy now The vampire woman Festival pink velvet 3/4 dress Looking for a more romantic vibe with your look? It’s a marriage, after all. This stunning black and red floral dress is a dream. Buy now Isabel funny Mireya gathered mini dress $ 970 Another romantic floral option that will make you feel like a walking bouquet (in a good way). Buy now Summer dress trend: pretty pastels Proenza Schouler Pale Mint Cutout Back Mesh Dress $ 550 Not so much in impressions? Go for a modern pastel look, like this chic mint dress. Simple but beautiful! Buy now Sportmax Sportmax Ursola long dress $ 506 This maxi dress has everything a good wedding guest dress should: a simple yet beautiful design, bold color and pockets. If you are looking for a dress for a multitude of summer daytime weddings, look no further than this flowy number. Buy now Rachel Zoe Susanna ruffled asymmetric long dress This gorgeous lilac dress was made for a summer wedding. It gives pure vibes of the 70s. Buy now Summer dress trend: fancy feathers la-doublej La Scala high dress $ 1,020 Say hello to that feathered hem! This fabulous blue floral dress was made for dancing. Buy now 16 Arlington Maika black feathered midi dress $ 795 If you want to wear an LBD, take the opportunity to dial in the style factor. This classic silhouette steps into the 21st century with a stand-up collar, feather trim and a thigh-high front slit. Buy now 16 Arlington Cynthia green feather mini dress $ 795 Both glamorous and playful, this thigh-length satin dress is not for the faint-hearted. Buy now Summer Dress Trend: Big Bold Prints Kenzo Short floral-print cotton-jersey dress $ 395 This funky patterned dress would look great with platform sandals and a trendy necklace. Buy now Free people Tate floral-print tunic dress $ 110 This tunic-style dress has a botanical pattern that would look great for a garden wedding. Buy now la-doublej Honeybun dress $ 690 The ruffled sleeves and playful print make this the kind of dress you’ll want to keep in your wardrobe for a very long time. Buy now

