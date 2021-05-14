Fashion
Forget about floral prints. This year we are bearing fruit
Death, taxes and floral prints for spring: these are immutable truths. (If it’s joked by Meryl Streep and since we are sitting here in late spring, one month away from the official start of summer, it’s no shock to see flowers of all kinds in men’s collections today. Men are more and more comfortable with shiny patterned shirts and that’s great. But another motif has also blossomed, something quite different but still just as bright and vibrant. It is a fruit. That’s right: a charming fruit print, from peaches to lemons to cherries and beyond, passes a while.
Streetwear’s Stssythe Chanel, as Rachel Tashjian said earlier this week, is here to lead the way. The beloved brand has just released its final summer season, which included a peach-covered camp collar shirt and matching shorts. (The set is also available in two colors.) New York label Awake NY offers a graphic t-shirt decorated with a half-tone lychee and a v-neck sweater cardigan with an embroidered lemon as bright as the sun. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White is selling a sweater with scalloped edges with funky lemons knitted on the front and sleeves.
On a similar trip with citrus, designer Teddy Santis teased two juicy graphics, probably from a forthcoming drop in the Aim Leon Dores spring-summer collection. And the French fashion brand Jacquemus gives it a bit more softness by printing photorealistic cherries on a bowling shirt, a long-sleeved oxford and a plain old cotton t-shirt. You can really take your pick from the fruit bowl for men.
The fruit-as-a-graphic in men’s clothing is not entirely new: Tommy Bahama has put Pineapple on vacation shirts endorsed by Dad for decades. The considerably fresher Supreme has been throwing fruit on its clothes for years, even going so far as to put a photo print of products on it. a crisp white t-shirt. (Timothe Chalamet likes a Supreme sweater covered with cherries from a 2014 collection.)
But this moment seems a little bigger, bigger than a few one-off events. Seeing the pattern appear in the collections of both an iconic streetwear brand and a high-end French brand is just another sign of the synchronization on both sides of the fashion spectrum. The real benefit here is that you can now add a vibrant, mouth-puckering punch to your summer cuts without worrying about catching a Florals, for spring? quip. Go with fruit instead.
