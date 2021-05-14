The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network launches and supports the SDGs – WWD





A newly created platform, the Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network, has been officially launched – and its virtual and collaborative community is led by the fashion and lifestyle industries, as both sectors occupy positions of power and are poised to help facilitate positive change globally. climb. Together, the vast reach of industries creates an opportunity to commit to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially at present, as they navigate the climate crisis and post-pandemic recovery. The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network was created to enable industry stakeholders, governments and NGOs to share sustainable solutions and report on progress to accelerate and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. Tackling global issues such as eradicating poverty, hunger, inequality and reversing climate change, the SDGs “serve as a model for a shared global vision” to help advance these challenges. The launch is an evolution of the Fashion Conscious Campaign, an initiative in partnership with the United Nations Office for Partnerships that combines advocacy, education and partnership development to support and advocate for sustainable innovation solutions in l ‘industry. Together, the two players have hosted more than 800 annual events in 40 countries, hosted 12.2 million industry participants and 136,000 fashion, textile and lifestyle companies. Its virtual community aims to drive innovation, connect industry leaders, facilitate new partnerships, and drive social change while inspiring brands to join and engage. Network partners are offered ideas for think tanks, access to conferences and invitations to future events; and initiatives recorded on the platform will be published and show how the fashion and lifestyle sectors are driving change towards achieving the SDGs. Interested parties can join the network by register here. The network is managed by the Sustainable Development Goals Division, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the United Nations Partnership Office. Current network partnerships include Fashion4Development; Lenzing; Mara Hoffman renewed; Messe Frankfurt Texpertise network; Queen of Raw; Green red carpet dress; Redress and Swarovski Waterschool. Kerry Bannigan, Founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, said: “To accelerate industry change through advocacy and education, the Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network offers an action-oriented platform that powers innovative stakeholder solutions for more equitable and resilient societies. Annemarie Hou, Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, added: “The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network provides an opportunity to cultivate an innovative and essential community of practice to help bring lasting change over the Decade. action. “ FOR MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD, SEE: Outerwear brand Nobis launches upcycling campaign The great outdoors have a fashionable time Field Notes: The Use of Textile Chemicals Becomes Greener







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos