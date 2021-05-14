Fashion
Yes, petite people can wear maxi dresses. Here are 6 must-have styles for ages 54 and under
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When it comes to your spring and summer wardrobe, a maxi dress is a must. This is the quintessential warm-weather ensemble and perfect for when you want to be stylish and comfortable.
However, maxi dresses can be a total nightmare. The truth is, these longer styles are great for tall people, but don’t always translate well for those with a petite figure. In some cases, the dress may be too long and slip past your feet. To combat this, you may need to pair it with high heels or tie it to the side so that it doesn’t look so awkward. Either way, the fit isn’t a slam dunk.
But there is good news! Little people have options, but it takes a little more research. To get started, take a look below at some of the best petite maxi dresses. They are all available in small sizes, so they are specially designed for those with a shorter frame.
1. Loveappella long dress, $ 68
For your next sunny vacation, remember to pack your bags this maxi dress by Loveappella. Nice and flowing, this classic-style little maxi dress is perfect for those who like to keep things simple and chic. You can easily dress it up with a pair of heels or keep it casual with a cute sun hat and white sneakers.
2. Asos Design Petite Maxi Bandeau Summer Dress With Pockets, $ 32
If you are looking to show a little more skin then this bandeau dress d’Asos is a must. It has two peek-a-boo side slits and a strapless neckline. Not to mention, this little long dress is super comfortable and easy to wear thanks to its loose fit and soft stretch material.
3. J.Crew high-low maxi dress, $ 89.50 (Orig. $ 128)
Available in four different colors, this top rated maxi dress by J.Crew is ideal to wear on hot summer days. It looks great on its own or paired with a cute denim jacket. Plus, the A-line silhouette makes it flattering on just about any body type.
4. Old Navy Long Sleeveless Striped Linen-Blend Shift Dress, $ 35 (Orig. $ 39.99)
If you need a look for your next summer party, this best-selling dress from Old Navy is a great number to add to your spring loaded wardrobe. Not only is it fun and flirty, but it also has a flattering square neckline and adjustable straps to help perfect the fit.
5. Gap Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $ 89.95
This long square neck dress with ruffles just screams summer in cool white color. You can wear it to the beach or to Sunday brunch. In addition, this little long dress comes in two other summer prints.
6. Boohoo Basic Strappy Maxi Dress, $ 9.60 (Orig. $ 24)
If you prefer a more fitted style, this Boohoo long dress should definitely be on your radar. The intricate back strap design adds a touch of style and the jersey-like material makes it super comfortable. It is available in four other colors, including olive, heather gray, black and navy.
