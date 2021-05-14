Why Prince Harry’s wedding ring is different from other royal men



















May 14, 2021 at 4:36 p.m. CEST



Fiona neighborhood Prince Harry’s wedding ring is very different from other royal men, see the photos and find out why he chose the modern platinum band

Prince harry decided not to follow royal tradition when he chose his wedding ring for his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 – opting for a modern design in platinum rather than the classic Welsh gold generally preferred by his family. Since that special day, we’ve had some close-up glimpses of her ring – which features a slender band and a subtly brushed textured finish. Loading the player … WATCH: The best moments of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding In fact, many British royal men choose not to wear a wedding ring at all, so Harry’s the decision to opt for the smart band was surprising for some – although today it is thought to be much more a matter of personal preference than tradition. READ: The real reason Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring While his brother Prince william do not wear a wedding ring, Prince charles still wears hers, like Harry. His late grandfather Prince philip never wore his wedding ring either. A close look at Harry’s modern alliance However, Charles’s ring is classic gold, like all other royal family wedding rings. The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex also chose to have their wedding rings crafted from precious metal, which is traditionally donated by the Queen from her personal collection of Welsh gold from the Clogau St. David gold mine in Dolgellau, Au Wales – even more exclusive as it is no longer in service. MORE: 10 Surprising Facts About Meghan Markle’s Incredible Royal Wedding Dress Members of the royal family have used gold to create their wedding rings since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York on April 26, 1923. Harry went for something very different from dad, Prince Charles But, it is believed that Harry would have wanted a more modern look for the special piece of jewelry, choosing the sleek platinum design instead. He also wears it proudly on his ring finger, while Charles uniquely chooses to wear his wedding ring on his pinky finger, next to his precious signet ring. Harry and Meghan chose court jewelers Cleave and Company to create their wedding jewelry, including the palace revealed in a press release just before the royal wedding. “Mrs Markle’s ring was made from a piece of Welsh gold, donated by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a platinum ring with a textured finish. Both rings were made in the ‘Cleave workshop, “ the review read. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







