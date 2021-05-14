Jennifer Garner’s classic black dress can be worn for any occasion





What do you wear when you meet the First Lady of the United States? Should you go with your trusty LBD? Trade heels for flats so you don’t dominate the other person? Fortunately, you will have time to think a little more if you don’t plan to meet Dr Jill Biden soon. For inspiration on a hypothetical outfit, however, check out Jennifer Garner. The star had the opportunity to rub elbows with Dr Biden on May 13 in West Virginia. For the occasion, Garner wore a classic black dress with three-quarter sleeves. It was a practical and safe choice, but not too boring thanks to a few gold button details on the front. The fit was snug, as the dress comfortably hugged the Garners frame. The hem came to the knees of the stars and she kept her shoes simple with black pumps. As for Garners’ jewelry choice, it went with gold. A small necklace hung around her neck while a gold watch (you don’t want to be late when you meet the First Lady) and a diamond bracelet wrapped around her left wrist. Meanwhile, Dr Biden opted for a pastel pink blazer (she loves to wear color), a white pleated dress, strands of pearls and printed heels. Oliver Contreras / POOL / AFP Photo by Oliver Contreras / POOL / AFP If you’re wondering how and why the two got together on Thursday, it was for a COVID-19 vaccination awareness event at Charleston’s Capital High School. The school is currently being set up as a vaccination site. Garner (she is from West Virginia) is an Ambassador for the Save the Children Action Network, who participated in the program. According to People, she and Dr Biden previously worked together as members of the charity’s board of directors. Garner eventually stepped onto the podium to give a short speech and said: The most important thing we can do is put this virus behind us. And in order to do that, we need to get anyone who is hesitant to get vaccinated [this vaccination site]. “ If you are feeling inspired to wear the classic black Garners dress for important occasions, shop for similar styles below. They will be appropriate for work duties, happy hour and ultimately when you meet Dr. Jill Biden herself. We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

