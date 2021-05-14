The RealReal will attend Cowen, Piper Sandler, Stifel





SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resold luxury goods, today announced that CFO Matt Gustke will attend the following conferences: Cowen 2nd Annual New Retail Ecosystem Summit on May 26;

Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Market Conference, June 3;

Stifel 2021 intersectoral virtual conference, June 8; and

Virtual Wells Fargo 2021 Bricks to Clicks Conference June 24. Additionally, CEO and Founder Julie Wainwright will join CFO Matt Gustke for the fireside chat at the Piper Sandler conference on June 3. The presentations will be available via webcast in the Events section of the RealReals Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events . The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time after the live presentations have concluded. About The RealReal, Inc.

RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resold luxury goods, with over 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a secure and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, watchmakers and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items every day. As a sustainable company, we breathe new life into pieces from thousands of brands across many categories including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watchmaking, art and home as part of the circular economy. We make it easy to sell with free virtual appointments, door-to-door pickup, drop-off and drop-shipping. We do all the work for shippers, including authentication, using AI, and machine learning to determine optimal prices, photograph and list their items, as well as manage shipping and customer service. In our 16 outlets, including our 11 stores, customers can sell, meet our experts and receive free evaluations. Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Bieber

Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos